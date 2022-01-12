Glasser’s free throws strike down Titans

EDWARDSVILLE - Jordan Bush scored 11 points as one of four Edwardsville players who scored in double figures, as he connected on seven of eight free throws down the stretch as the Tigers also used a 19-0 run in the first and second quarters to defeat Belleville West in a Southwestern Conference game Tuesday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.
In the moment, Kay Dunn pumped her fist and celebrated with teammates after making what turned out to be the game-winning layup for the Canal Winchester girls basketball team Jan. 5 against New Albany.
About 15 minutes after the 39-38 victory, the 5-foot sophomore guard and first-year starter regarded her first career game-winning...
Since the beginning of the new year, the Elizabeth Forward boys basketball team has relied on strong defense and balanced scoring to win games. That formula resulted in section victories over the likes of Mt. Pleasant, Yough and Southmoreland. The Warriors followed the same script in a non-section clash Wednesday as they extended their winning streak to four games with a 68-63 overtime triumph over visiting Plum.
Serra Catholic remained unbeaten by taking advantage of a short-handed California team Thursday night.
At the 4:12 mark of the third quarter, Charleroi's Will Wagner joined an exclusive club in school history as the senior recorded 1,000-career points Friday night on a breakaway lay-up.
Northern State used a strong defensive effort against Southwest Minnesota State on Friday, downing the Mustangs 74-64.
Here are two takeaways from the game.
Northern's defense shines
Defensively, the Wolves were...
Churchill boys basketball coach Kelly Bokn has never been afraid to put together a challenging schedule, even if it means his teams lose a few extra games. This season has been no different, with the Lancers facing some Class 6A powerhouses at the Les Schwab Invitational in December, and Monday they will travel to Portland to face No. 3 Roosevelt in the Martin Luther King Showcase at Franklin High School.
You never know what can happen in a game between two rivals, but Belle Vernon Area made sure the Ringgold girls had no shot Wednesday night. The Leopards ran out to a 24-2 lead, despite having what head coach Kaitlyn Slagus said was a slow start, en route to a 50-26 win over the Rams.
In front of a raucous crowd Thursday night, the Monessen girls basketball team played with heavy hearts and rallied around each other to secure its second straight Section 2-A win with a 58-26 home triumph over Mapletown.
Thomas Jefferson head coach Dom DeCicco admits he sees each and every section game as a must win.
WEST POINT, Ala. – The West Point Warriors and Lady Warriors were back home at Jim Boyd Gymnasium for a pair of huge area matchups Friday night and after the Lady Warriors handled the Lady Tigers 62-34, the Warriors edged Russellville in a very tight nightcap. The score was knotted at 64 with 1.7 seconds on the clock and Sam Wheeler knocked down back to back free throws to secure a 66-64, area win for West Point.
West Point 62 – Russellville 34 (Varsity Girls)
West Point got their first point from the free throw line as Summer Mendoza split a pair...
Temple University men’s basketball (10-6, 3-2, The American Athletic Conference) clinched a 69-64 victory against the University of Tulsa (6-8, 0-3, The American) on Wednesday night after a strong offensive showing and clutch free throws. Three minutes into the contest, Owls’ freshman forward Nick Jourdain tied it at six...
