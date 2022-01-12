ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Coal vessels await clearance to leave as Indonesia mulls ease of export ban

By Bernadette Christina
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

JAKARTA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indonesian authorities have yet to issue papers to allow 14 coal vessels to depart, a senior official said on Wednesday, as the government prepared to assess whether to further ease an export ban in the world’s biggest shipper of thermal coal.

The suspension was implemented on Jan. 1 to avoid widespread domestic power outages, after state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) reported critically low coal stockpiles, amid complaints that miners were not fulfilling commitments to supply fuel to the firm.

The ban has concerned major coal importers, like Japan, South Korea and the Philippines, which fear economic disruption at home.

There are currently about 120 vessels either loading or waiting to load off Indonesian’s coal ports in Kalimantan on the island of Borneo, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

All 14 loaded coal vessels that were given the go ahead on Monday to depart once verified by authorities were still awaiting formal approval early on Wednesday, Transportation Ministry official Mugen Suprihatin Sartoto told Reuters.

The government will conduct a review of the ban on Wednesday and has said any resumption would be gradual, so it can assess how restarting exports might affect miners’ compliance with the so-called Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) rules.

Under DMO rules, miners must sell 25% of their output to the local market, capped at $70 per tonne for domestic power plants.

During a panel discussion on MetroTV late on Tuesday, energy ministry senior official Ridwan Djamaludin said the ban remains in effect until Jan. 31, unless lifted earlier.

“What we are waiting for now is the delivery of coal to the power plants,” Ridwan said.

In the same discussion, PLN chief executive Darmawan Prasodjo said the company has secured 16.2 million tonnes of coal commitments.

PLN in a statement on Wednesday said it was working to ensure commitments secured during the export ban were delivered on time. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Siltronic sale to GlobalWafers in limbo as German approval outstanding

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s approval of chipmaker Siltronic’s sale to Taiwan’s GlobalWafers , a key requirement for the deal, is still outstanding less than three weeks before a deadline expires, Siltronic said on Friday. Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action must approve...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Europe gas crisis hinges on cold, high prices luring supply

Europe’s natural gas crisis isn't letting up. Reserves are low. Prices are high. Utility customers are getting hit with higher bills. Major Russian supplier Gazprom isn't selling gas like it used to. It all raises the question: How exactly is Europe which imports most of its energy, going to make it through the winter without a gas disaster, especially if the season turns out to be colder or longer than usual?Here's how the European Union home to 447 million people, will try to deal with the crisis: THE PROBLEM IS LOW STORAGE LEVELS: Utilities turn to gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thermal Coal#Jakarta#Indonesian#Refinitiv Eikon#Transportation Ministry#Dmo#Energy Ministry#Pln
Reuters

Activists behind Shell climate verdict target 30 multinationals

AMSTERDAM/LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Dutch wing of environmental group Friends of the Earth, which won a landmark court victory against Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) last year, is targeting 30 major corporate emitters of greenhouse gases in a campaign launched on Thursday. Milieudefensie has set its sights on large...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hong Kong bans transit flights from over 150 countries

Hong Kong International Airport said Friday that it would ban passengers from over 150 countries and territories from transiting in the city for a month, as it sought to stem the transmission of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.Passengers who have stayed in over 150 places deemed “high risk” in the last 21 days, including the United States and Britain will be banned from transiting in Hong Kong from Jan. 16 to Feb. 15, according to a notice posted by the airport.The ban comes as the city grapples with an omicron outbreak, with most of the...
TRAFFIC
AFP

Malaysia concerned about Cambodian leader's Myanmar trip

Malaysia's foreign minister has expressed concerns about Cambodia's prime minister visiting Myanmar without first consulting fellow Southeast Asian leaders, highlighting regional tensions in how to deal with the crisis-hit country. Last week, Cambodia's strongman ruler Hun Sen made the first trip by a foreign leader to Myanmar since a coup last year that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government. Critics said the visit by Hun Sen, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), risked legitimising the junta and undermining efforts to isolate the generals. Speaking to reporters late Thursday, Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said Malaysia was "of the opinion that (Hun Sen) has the right to visit Myanmar as head of government of Cambodia".
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Philippines
MarketWatch

EU blocks Korean shipbuilders’ merger

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said Thursday that the combined company would wield a dominant position that could lead to fewer suppliers and higher prices for large vessels transporting LNG.
WORLD
AFP

Indonesia launches Covid booster campaign to stem Omicron spread

Indonesia opened its coronavirus booster campaign to the public Wednesday as the country records rising infections driven by the Omicron variant. The free shots will be given to the elderly and at-risk residents as a priority, but will be available to everyone who received their second dose six months prior, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday after announcing the decision. The boosters will be administered as half doses -- which a local study confirmed was sufficient protection against the virus -- due to supply shortages, said health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin. Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country with more than 270 million people, has struggled to procure enough vaccines for its residents since the onset of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
rigzone.com

Aramco Moves into Russia's Backyard with New Deal

Aramco's agreement will give it a stronger foothold in a region that Russian producers have long dominated. Saudi Aramco’s agreement to supply almost half of Poland’s oil will give the world’s biggest crude exporter a stronger foothold in a region that Russian producers have long dominated. Aramco...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Indonesia aims for coal ban resolution at weekend

JAKARTA/TOKYO (Jan 7): Indonesian officials aim to wrap up discussions at the weekend about whether to lift a ban on coal exports, after a minister declared an end to a domestic supply crisis that sent international prices higher this week. The world's biggest thermal coal exporter suspended coal exports on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

276K+
Followers
267K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy