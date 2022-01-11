Get Your Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 2022

Arrives on Xbox and PlayStation Consoles February 8. Additional Content Update Coming to PC February 8 and Consoles March 8. REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – January 11, 2022 – Today, Perfect World Entertainment Inc., a leading publisher of online games, and Cryptic Studios announced that Neverwinter’s 22nd module, Dragonbone Vale, is now available on PC (Arc Games, Epic Games Store and Steam), and will launch on PlayStation and Xbox consoles on February 8. The latest module for the free-to-play Dungeons & Dragons® MMORPG marks the return of the game’s main antagonist, Valindra Shadowmantle, as she’s joined forces with the Cult of the Dragon in the Sword Mountains to bring undeath to dragons across Faerûn. In addition to familiar foes coming back to Neverwinter, the module introduces plenty of new content for adventurers, including a new adventure zone that brings brand-new grappling hook traversal mechanics and a new faction reputation system to earn rewards, a new 10-player trial featuring Valindra, new heroic encounters, and more.
