Sabres drop sixth straight with 6-1 loss to Lightning

Buffalo Sabres rookie goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen left Tuesday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning after the first period with a lower-body injury.

He made seven saves on nine shots in Buffalo’s 6-1 loss at KeyBank Center.

Malcolm Subban replaced him in goal to start the second period and finished with 22 saves. Vinnie Hinostroza scored a power-play goal for the Sabres’ only marker of the night.

Nikita Kucherov recorded a hat trick, and Ondrej Palat, Anthony Cirelli and Steven Stamkos also tallied for the Lightning.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves on 18 shots.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

The Sabres next game is Thursday against the Predators in Nashville. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m.

