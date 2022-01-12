ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Sabres drop sixth straight with 6-1 loss to Lightning

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0djHc8Jp00

Buffalo Sabres rookie goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen left Tuesday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning after the first period with a lower-body injury.

He made seven saves on nine shots in Buffalo’s 6-1 loss at KeyBank Center.

Malcolm Subban replaced him in goal to start the second period and finished with 22 saves. Vinnie Hinostroza scored a power-play goal for the Sabres’ only marker of the night.

Nikita Kucherov recorded a hat trick, and Ondrej Palat, Anthony Cirelli and Steven Stamkos also tallied for the Lightning.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves on 18 shots.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

The Sabres next game is Thursday against the Predators in Nashville. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

Skinner's big night propels Sabres over Predators

For the first time in nearly two years, the Sabres and Predators played a game against each other. On this night, it was Jeff Skinner who stole the show to help the Sabres bust up a six-game winless skid.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres activate Kyle Okposo, Alex Tuch from COVID-19 protocol

The Buffalo Sabres have activated forwards Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch off the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and reassigned forward Brett Murray to the taxi squad. Okposo and Tuch last played on January 1. Okposo has recorded 21 points (7+14) in 33 games this year, his highest point total since...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres’ Tage Thompson, Peyton Krebs clear COVID protocol

Tage Thompson cleared COVID-19 protocol and could potentially join the Sabres for their game in Detroit on Saturday night, coach Don Granato told The Buffalo News on Saturday. Peyton Krebs has also cleared protocol. Thompson, who leads the Sabres with 23 points, entered protocol on Jan. 10. Krebs entered protocol...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Rapid City Journal

Sabres dominate Sheridan 5-1

Mason Martin and Seth Stock had three-point performances as the Badlands Sabres dominated the Sheridan Hawks 5-1 Friday night at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena. Martin finished with two goals and one assist, while all three of Stock's points came on assists. Carter Johnson, Levi Night and Reid Murray potted goals, while Derrick Brown, Zach Vockler and Keagon Holloway added assists. Zach Broxterman made 30 saves in net.
NHL
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Buffalo Sabres Have No Goalies Left?

While the Buffalo Bills have had great success lately, the same cannot be said for the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres have not made the playoffs since 2011 and it looks like they won't make it once again in 2022. They currently sit 14 points out of a wild card playoff spot.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Keybank Center#Predators#Fingerlakes1 Com App
WKRN News 2

Sabres dump Predators 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Jeff Skinner scored twice and Aaron Dell made 29 saves to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday. Mark Jankowski and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored for Buffalo, which snapped a six-game losing streak. Matt Duchene scored the lone goal and Juuse Saros made 17 […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection. Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style. And that...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

66K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy