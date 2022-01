(Bloomberg) — Michael Spencer, the billionaire behind one of the world’s biggest financial brokerage fortunes, cut his stake in CME Group Inc. as its shares rebounded following the global outbreak of Covid-19. Between early 2020 and 2021, the NEX Group Plc founder’s family office sold more than 410,000 CME shares that could have been worth about $90 million, a U.K. registry filing showed this month. The securities rose as much as 43% in that period, rebounding after an initial plunge when the virus crisis started.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO