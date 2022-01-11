ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Days Gone Director Reveals More on the Scrapped Sequel

By Dennis B Price
cgmagonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays Gone director, Jeff Ross gives more insight into what could have been a follow-up to Days Gone during an interview with USA Today. Ross who left developer, Sony Bend, in December 2020, admitted the first game has some faults. He adds that a Days Gone sequel would have been ‘the...

www.cgmagonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
mp1st.com

Days Gone 2 ‘Dead’ After Shawn Layden’s Departure, According to Director

Days Gone Game Director Jeff Ross went over on Twitter a couple of days ago to vent his frustration on the game’s sales in comparison to Ghost of Tsushima, which recently celebrated the eight million mark. However, it seems that Ross had much more to say, as he mentions in a recent interview that Days Gone 2 was officially ‘dead’ the moment Shawn Layden departed from Sony.
VIDEO GAMES
houstonianonline.com

Days Gone creator tells you what the sequel would have looked like | News

Jeff Ross, Director of Days Gone, spoke about what a possible sequel to the game might entail. Ross did it on file Interview with USA Today. According to him, a sequel could offer a “definitive version” of the concept from the first game. It shows that the first part has laid the foundation of the gameplay. This could be more detailed in the future. “You are primarily interested in the new epic ideas that you can come up with.”
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Jeff Ross
lakebit.com

Days Gone director says game seen as “disappointment” despite selling 8 million

Back in 2019, PlayStation gamers were eagerly awaiting the release of Days Gone, an open world game set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies. Days Gone had been a long time in the making and many people were looking forward to it, actually it was one of the top previewed games at the 2018 Tokyo Game Show. The game turned out to be a somewhat disappointing PS4 exclusive, though. Its generic open world gameplay, weak story and uncharismatic characters meant it definitely wasn’t in the league of Sony’s other big zombie exclusive The Last of Us (but then how could it?).
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Days Gone Director Jeff Ross Pitched an Open World Resistance Game

Jeff Ross, the director of Days Gone said he wanted to make an open-world Resistance game. The developer Sony Bend couldn’t get its pitch for a sequel to its 2019 title off the ground. Jeff showed up in an interview with David Jaffe and explained how Sony asked if there were other IPs the studio would like to explore. Although Ross would have liked to produce a new sequel for the PlayStation 3 series Resistance Sony didn’t seem interested. Jeff shared his thoughts of making the game an open world which led to no end either.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Days Gone#Franchises#Usa Today#Sony Bend#Nda#Nero#Avengers
gamepur.com

Days Gone director calls out Sony management in wake of Ghost of Tsushima milestone

Days Gone Game director Jeff Ross has tweeted a response to this week’s announcement of Ghost of Tsushima’s success, and he doesn’t sound all that happy about it. During its CES 2022 press conference earlier this week, Sony Interactive Entertainment proudly announced that Sucker Punch’s open world action-adventure Ghost of Tsushima had sold over 8 million units since launching in July 2020. Introducing new first-party IP is always a high-risk move for a platform holder, so when it pays off so spectacularly, it’s a real cause for celebration. But Jeff Ross won’t be joining the party.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Days Gone Director Disses Sony Handling of Franchise

Days Gone director Jeff Ross says Sony treated Days Gone "like a big disappointment," despite it selling more than 8 million copies by late 2020. Ross, who left Sony in late 2020, reacted to news of Ghost of Tsushima crossing the 8 million sales mark by comparing it to his own game's success.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Director: Toxic DayZ Players Inspire ‘Days Gone’

Director: Toxic DayZ Players Inspire’ Days Gone’. Jeff Ross, Days Gone director, recently revealed that the inspiration for the apocalyptic action video game was not 28 Days Later or Night of the Living Dead or Train to Busan. It was not any of the movies about zombies. The gay community was the worst. This prompted the team to consider the possible depths humans could sink to if they were not at the top of their food chain. After all, imitation is the best form of flattery.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Why no Days Gone 2 for PS5? Sony decision still baffles game director

The director of Days Gone, Jeff Ross, says that, despite the game being a sales success, he and his team were made to feel that it was a disappointment. He explains on Twitter that, by the time he left Sony, Days Gone had been out for just over a year and a half, and had managed to push more than eight million sales. Since then, it's sold a further million thanks to its release on PC via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Destructoid

Days Gone director says the game sold really well, alleges that management downplayed its success

‘Local studio management always made us feel like it was a big disappointment’. Days Gone is such an interesting game from several perspectives. It kind of felt like it came right at the point that folks were getting tired of zombie projects with saturation at an all-time high in a few mediums. When it actually came out, it had a middling impact overall, especially for a first-party Sony game. Jeff Ross, a Days Gone co-director with John Garvin, took to Twitter recently to clarify that the game did exceedingly well.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Days Gone Director Says It Sold More Than Ghost Of Tsushima, But Was Still Viewed As A 'Big Disappointment' By Sony

Days Gone has sold at least 9 million copies, according to its director. Yesterday, Game Informer reported that Sucker Punch Productions’ 2020 samurai game, Ghost of Tsushima, has sold more than 8 million copies – quite the feat, especially for a new IP from the developer. According to former Days Gone director Jeff Ross, the Pacific Northwest zombie title sold even more copies than Ghost of Tsushima but, instead of the warm reception Ghost of Tsushima received for its sales, PlayStation viewed it as a “big disappointment.”
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Days Gone Sold More Than Ghost of Tsushima But Was Still Considered a Failure - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Days Gone director Jeff Ross says that the game outsold Ghost of Tsushima, but that it was still treated like a disappointment by studio management. This week, Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch announced on Twitter that, since its launch in July 2020, the game has now officially sold over 8 million copies. That accomplishment comes just months after the release of the game's Director's Cut. Konami has announced the launch of an NFT collection to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Castlevania. The "KONAMI MEMORIAL NFT" collection features 14 unique artworks from the Castlevania series in celebration of the iconic franchise's 35th anniversary, though it actually comes a few months on from the milestone date in September. The complete collection will be available for the worldwide auction on OpenSea (a popular online marketplace for NFTs) from January 12. In perhaps one of the more absurd stories to kick off 2022, the Pope has just watched a circus perform, set to music from Undertale. As spotted by fans on Twitter (and reported by The Gamer), the Pope appears to have started the new year the right way by watching a group of circus performers put on a display to the sound of Undertale's 'Megalovania'. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Days Gone Sold 9 Million Copies, Director Says

In response to the news that Ghost of Tsushima sold more than 8 million copies, the director of the PlayStation exclusive Days Gone revealed a sales number for the 2019 game. Jeff Ross, who directed Days Gone and has subsequently left the studio, said on Twitter that when he left Sony, Days Gone had sold 8 million copies on console alone. The game has subsequently sold more on PlayStation consoles, plus a further 1 million+ on Steam, Ross said.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy