ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Rikers inmates on hunger strike to protest conditions, COVID lockdown

By Gabrielle Fonrouge
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hs0i5_0djHbUN700
Rikers Island inmates are on a hunger strike, as they go on protest for COVID-19 lockdowns and the poor conditions at the facility. Getty Images

Inmates on Rikers Island are on a hunger strike in protest of COVID-19 lockdowns and the poor conditions at the chaotic prison facility.

About 200 male inmates at the Robert N. Davoren Complex launched the protest on Saturday, said Alice Fontier, managing director of the Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem.

“They have been refusing meals and asking to talk to whoever is in charge,” Fontier told The Post on Tuesday.

“They haven’t named anybody specifically, because of the conditions and the fact that you know they are denied basic medical care, they have been on regular lockdowns, they don’t have law libraries, all of the things that we’ve been talking about this whole time.”

A Department of Correction spokesperson said the detainees have been eating food from the commissary.

“There is no hunger strike,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “A group of detainees were refusing institutional food and instead eating commissary food. The warden is engaged with them and addressing their concerns, and our employees have been working tirelessly to keep all who work and live in our facilities safe.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2se6kt_0djHbUN700
Nearly 200 male inmates at the facility started the protest on Saturday, said the managing director of the Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem.

A jailhouse source who works at the complex said the men participating in the strike are “old timers” incarcerated for most of their lives, not teens and young adults.

The strike comes as cases of the coronavirus ravage Rikers and force isolation of detainees.

“The house is under quarantine because inmates in the dorm unit have tested positive,” the source said. “Once a housing unit tests positive they have to be on lockdown, meaning no rec, no visits to keep COVID from spreading … They want to be off lockdown basically.”

But the source downplayed the severity of the strike, saying the inmates usually use the commissary except when chicken is served on Sundays and Thursdays.

“They aren’t starving, just not eating jail food,” the source said.

The protest follows a series of wild incidents and controversies at Rikers, including a slew of detainee suicides. Some 16 inmates died overall while in custody of the city’s jail system last year, and one person tried to hang himself while politicians toured the facilities.

Insiders said staffing concerns led to an uptick in inmate violence, fatal ODs and one incident where prisoners shared social media videos of a party in a cell. One state lawmaker called the conditions at Rikers “hellish” after seeing the jail in person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMzUm_0djHbUN700
A source who works at Rikers said the men participating in the strike have been incarcerated there for a most of their lives, not teens and young adults.

Posts are continue to go unstaffed, an ongoing issue since last year, and Fontier said inmates sometimes miss court appointments because there is no staff available to take them.

“The simple reality is that many of the problems are worse because they’re still happening,” Fontier said. “The longer you don’t have access to adequate medical care, the longer you don’t have rec, the longer you don’t have law libraries, the longer your cases drag on because you can’t get to court or they keep getting adjourned, the worse it gets.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29xwf7_0djHbUN700
The protest follows a series of wild incidents at Rikers, even a string of detainee suicides — but a source downplayed the severity of the strike.

The COVID-19 outbreak is making worse an “ongoing horrible situation,” she said.

“It is so widely depressing to me that people are choosing hunger in order to make a point because they can’t have their voices heard and no one else is paying attention,” Fontier said. “It’s tragic to me that they have to resort to this sort of collective activism.”

City jails have a grievance process that allows people in custody to use 311 during a lockout to voice concerns. The grievances go to the warden’s office, and some of the concerns brought up in the protest were previously raised through the grievance system, according to the DOC.

Comments / 0

Related
wtxl.com

Florida inmates organize 'sit-down' protest against prison conditions

PERRY, Fla. — As our “Crisis in Corrections” investigation continues, the I-Team has learned that inmates in Florida prisons organized a “sit down” to protest prison conditions. A flyer has been circulating among prisoners statewide for the past several days, according to multiple sources within...
PERRY, FL
fox5ny.com

'Fight Night' at Rikers video published as rally for inmates planned

NEW YORK - Advocates and elected officials will rally on Thursday in support of inmates at Rikers Island who have been on a hunger strike for nearly a week. According to AM New York, about 200 inmates have refused meals since Friday. They are protesting the conditions at the troubled facility where access has been restricted because of the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger Strike#Rikers Island#Protest#Covid#The Post#Department Of Correction
CBS New York

Rikers Island Detainees Refusing Institutional Food To Protest Jail Conditions

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Detainees on Rikers Island are staging a protest, denying some food from the Department of Correction as means to bring attention to the deplorable and violent conditions in the jail. This comes as new video emerges showing utter chaos behind bars. As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, surveillance video provided by the New York County Defender Services gives a glimpse inside what attorneys are calling “Fight Night” on Rikers Island. Captured on Oct. 19, attorneys say a gang leader who runs the cell block taps two people to fight. The video shows a shirtless man getting hyped up before entering...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
politicsny.com

‘A place of inhumanity’: Justice advocates, pols rally in support of Rikers Island hunger strike

Throngs of elected officials and human rights advocates rallied Thursday outside Rikers Island where hundreds of prisoners are reportedly staging a hunger strike. The conditions inside the penal island have long been decried by advocacy groups, formerly incarcerated individuals, and friends and family members of those still on the inside. Yet, according to Christopher Boyle, an attorney and director of data research and policy for the New York County Defenders Service who also served as a whistle-blower on the hunger strike, prisoners are attempting to protest what are said to be appalling conditions and treatment through non-violent means.
PROTESTS
thecity.nyc

Chaotic Inmate-Attack Rikers Training Drill Sends Nonprofit Staffer to ER

A detainee in a work detail uniform came flying into an office area and began to violently attack a female correction officer on Rikers Island last November. Nearby staffers with the Osborne Association, a nonprofit that works with inmates, ran off to call for help and then with the assistance of another officer kicked open a door leading to an exit, according to a jail official briefed on the Nov. 17 incident inside the George R. Vierno Center on Rikers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Protests
nynmedia.com

Advocates stand in solidarity with Rikers detainees on hunger strike

Advocates across New York City have come to the support of hundreds of detainees at Rikers Island refusing to eat in protest of current conditions at the jail complex, such as COVID-19 lockdowns, Department of Correction staff shortages and poor access to medical care. Advocacy organizations standing in solidarity with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dallassun.com

Arrests at massive anti-lockdown protest

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of the Belgian capital of Brussels to protest the government's Covid-19 restrictions. A massive crowd flooded the streets of the Belgian capital, with demonstrators calling for ?freedom? and demanding that authorities abolish the Covid-19 health pass required to enter various venues. The...
PROTESTS
politicsny.com

HEAR IT: Prisoners on Rikers Island stage hunger strike against inhumane conditions

Incarcerated individuals on Rikers Island have staged a hunger strike in Rikers Island over abhorrent living conditions. According to Christopher Boyle, an attorney who also serves as director of data research and policy for the New York County Defenders Service, those imprisoned within the Robert N. Davoren Complex (RNDC) on the island have stopped consuming food in protest of what is reported to be hellish and inhumane conditions.
ADVOCACY
Gothamist.com

Rikers Hunger Strike Enters Fifth Day

Incarcerated men living in a jail facility on Rikers Island say they are on hunger strike, protesting conditions such as lack of medical care and access to other services that have persisted since last year due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of staffing at city jails.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Detroit News

'We're overwhelmed:' Nurses protest COVID working conditions

Chicago nurses joined colleagues across the country Thursday to protest against working conditions that they say have rapidly deteriorated as hordes of COVID-19 patients push hospitals to the limit. Scott Mechanic, 36, an emergency room nurse at the University of Chicago Medical Center, said the problems stem from widespread labor...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Nurses across the U.S. strike against COVID working conditions

National Nurses United, a labor union with more than 175,000 members nationwide, organized several strikes across the country Thursday, calling on the hospital industry to "invest in safe staffing." Why it matters: The health care industry has struggled against the backdrop of heightened health risks, worker shortages and burnout, largely...
LABOR ISSUES
arcamax.com

NYC students walk out in protest of school COVID-19 conditions

NEW YORK — Students across New York City walked out of their schools just before noon Tuesday to protest COVID-19 safety conditions in their classrooms. It’s unclear how many students citywide joined in the social media-fueled protest, but at Brooklyn Technical High School, the city’s largest, an estimated 600 kids poured out into18-degree temperatures to call attention to what they described as an unsafe and chaotic environment at their school with the ongoing viral surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Strike paralyzes Lebanon amid worsening economic conditions

A general strike by public transportation and labor unions paralyzed Lebanon Thursday as the country suffers one of the world's worst economic crises. The move comes as the country’s ruling class has done almost nothing to try to pull the country out of its meltdown, rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement.The political class that has run the small nation of 6 million people, including 1 million Syrian refugees, since the 1975-90 civil war is resisting reforms demanded by the international community. Universities and schools were closed all over Lebanon and many people were not able to reach work...
LABOR ISSUES
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy