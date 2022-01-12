ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

TIMELINE: Novak Djokovic's bid to compete at Australian Open

By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Tennis Writer
newsitem.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovak Djokovic's bid to get around rules requiring players at the Australian Open to be...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

'I can’t defend Novak Djokovic's choice to...', says legend

The Novak Djokovic case has not yet come to its conclusion. Although the world's number 1 won the appeal, he expects to hear about the decision of the Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke on his visa. The latter is examining the case with great attention, before issuing the final verdict on whether or not the Serb will stay in Australia.
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

Novak Djokovic isn't the only sports star to refuse a vaccine

Novak Djokovic, the multiple grand slam winner has been making headlines worldwide over his approach to Covid-19. But he's not the only sports star who has refused jabs or not disclosed their vaccination status in this world we now live in. In the NFL, Aaron Rodgers drew headlines after he...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Slam Tennis#Limbo
ESPN

Novak Djokovic is a profile in selfishness, and sports leaders are failing us all

Novak Djokovic, at least for the time being, has won his case against Australian authorities attempting to revoke the visa that would allow him to compete in the Australia Open, which begins Monday morning in Melbourne -- Sunday evening for U.S. viewers. The moment Djokovic takes the court at Rod Laver Arena, he will be the overwhelming favorite to win his 21st major title, finally, at long last, surpassing both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in their exhaustive, historic major title race. He has won the past three Australian Open titles and nine overall.
MLB
The Independent

Spain denies Novak Djokovic investigation over alleged Covid breach

Novak Djokovic is not being investigated by the Spanish government over a separate alleged Covid rules breach to his current difficulties with the Australian government.Reports on Wednesday suggested authorities were looking into a possible legal issue after it emerged Djokovic entered the country days after testing positive for Covid en route to Melbourne for the Australian Open.Since 20 September, citizens from Serbia are required to have a vaccine certificate or show a special exemption to enter a Spanish territory.But despite speculation surrounding Djokovic’s actions last month, Spain’s interior ministry informed Politico that they are not investigating whether the men’s...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Can anybody dethrone Novak and Naomi? 10 players to watch at Australian Open

The first grand slam of the year is quickly upon us and this year’s Australian Open has already made headline news in a different type of court.While the matter involving Novak Djokovic still remains in the air, focus is starting to switch on the action at Melbourne Park.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at 10 players, from the men’s and women’s game, who will be eyeing a standout tournament.Novak DjokovicI’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen I remain focused on that....
TENNIS
The Independent

Report: Djokovic back in immigration detention in Australia

Novak Djokovic was reported to be back in immigration detention Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to a higher court.A Federal Court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men’s No. 1-ranked tennis player and nine-time Australian Open champion was due to begin his title defense at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.Police closed down a lane behind the building where Djokovic’s lawyers are based and two vehicles exited the building mid-afternoon local time on Saturday. In television footage, Djokovic could...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy