Great Falls, MT

GFPS begins remote learning due to COVID spike

By Cade Menter
 3 days ago
Students in Great Falls public schools started their first day remotely as COVID cases and staff absences have skyrocketed across the district.

The number of students and staff that were confirmed COVID-positive as of noon on Monday was 185, leading to staff shortages including substitute teachers.

All Great Falls public schools will be closed for the remainder of this week.

Superintendent Tom Moore said the GFPS Board of Trustees wants to allow adequate time for staff to recover and return to work.

Moore said, "Having 12, 13 percent of our staff out yesterday put a real crunch in our ability to deliver high-quality programming. We know that when we pivot to remote learning, we ask students to go home and learn in that regard in that environment, it's not ideal, but it's a necessity."

He added, "Part of the problem is workforce issue. We just don't have enough substitutes to fill 50, 60 jobs. Yesterday, we had over 50 classrooms without a teacher, so that puts stress on the other staff. They've got to cover classes and we got to bring in other folks from across the district to fill those classrooms and we don't have the capacity to do that."

At this point, GFPS plans to resume in-school classes on Tuesday, January 18.

Meals will be available to all enrolled students from 11:00-12:30 at Paris Gibson Education Center. They will be distributed from the kitchen entrance on 25th Street. Limited options of cold meals will be provided along with a breakfast for the following day on through Friday, January 14.

With GFPS closing all buildings and shifting to remote learning, all athletic activities and competitions scheduled for this week are canceled or postponed.

Pamela Schaaf
2d ago

They went to remote leading because to many teachers are calling in with “Covid or Covid related illnesses. Okie dokie! I think it’s more like I don’t feel like going in to work today so I can try to get sympathy from the public! Not gonna happen teachers! Do what everyone else with essential jobs has done for the last two years…..quit whining and go to work!!! If you really don’t like teaching, find a new job!

Knights of Columbus donates coats to hundreds of kids

In Great Falls, both councils of the Knights of Columbus came together to take part in their annual Coats For Kids program. Charity is at the heart of the Knights of Columbus’ work. With almost 2 million members worldwide, the organization was founded on the principles of helping others, unity, and fraternity.
Toby's House aims to provide hope and comfort for those in need

Toby's House Crisis Nursery in Great Falls reports that it is seeing an increase in the number of families approaching their doors. The nursery, which opened just over a year ago , is named in honor of October "Toby" Perez. She was two-years old when she was killed by her mother’s boyfriend in 2011. A decade later, the nursery created in her honor is working to help children in similar situations.
Montana's economy is surging, unemployment at historic low

2021 was quite the year for the state’s economy and business is as busy as ever for Montana thanks to a surge in the economy. Montana is at an all-time low for unemployment according to the Montana Department of Labor & Industry. Unemployment is at 2.8% which is tied for the all-time low on record. Montana added about 17,300 jobs from January 2021 to November 2021 which resulted in a growth rate of 3.4%. The state’s average growth rate since 1980 is about 1 percent.
