Lafayette, LA

Vermilion Catholic defeats Covenant to open district play

By Seth Lewis
KATC News
 3 days ago
ACADIANA AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Vermilion Catholic 50, Covenant Christian 32

Abbeville 43, Kaplan 42

Barbe 69, Lake Arthur 56

Church Point 50, Mamou 42

Delcambre 51, Ascension Episcopal 20

Midland 51, Bell City 30

New Iberia 61, Comeaux 32

Southside 55, West Feliciana 40

St. Louis 60, Jennings 45

St. Thomas More 58, Carencro 47

Ville Platte 54, Pine Prairie 31

ACADIANA AREA BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Acadiana 58, Carencro 46

Lacassine 64, ESA 54

Lafayette 79, Iota 38

Lafayette Christian Academy 88, Welsh 41

Mamou 93, Rosepine 74

Midland 78, Bell City 55

Notre Dame 44, Vermilion Catholic 33

Patterson 55, Assumption 26

Sam Houston 42, Lake Arthur 35

St. Thomas More 58, Crowley 22

KATC News

Devillier's late goal propels Vermilion Catholic over Westminster

LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

