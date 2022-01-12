Vermilion Catholic defeats Covenant to open district play
ACADIANA AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Vermilion Catholic 50, Covenant Christian 32
Abbeville 43, Kaplan 42
Barbe 69, Lake Arthur 56
Church Point 50, Mamou 42
Delcambre 51, Ascension Episcopal 20
Midland 51, Bell City 30
New Iberia 61, Comeaux 32
Southside 55, West Feliciana 40
St. Louis 60, Jennings 45
St. Thomas More 58, Carencro 47
Ville Platte 54, Pine Prairie 31
ACADIANA AREA BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
Acadiana 58, Carencro 46
Lacassine 64, ESA 54
Lafayette 79, Iota 38
Lafayette Christian Academy 88, Welsh 41
Mamou 93, Rosepine 74
Midland 78, Bell City 55
Notre Dame 44, Vermilion Catholic 33
Patterson 55, Assumption 26
Sam Houston 42, Lake Arthur 35
St. Thomas More 58, Crowley 22
