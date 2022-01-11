ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Dog fight ongoing in the Iron Bowl of Basketball; Tide down 5 at the half

By Layne Gerbig
 3 days ago
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Crimson Tide didn’t play well in their last outing against Missouri on the road as they suffered their first SEC loss of the season, but they don’t seem like they’re letting past results cloud their focus on the present.

Alabama is in a dogfight right now with in-state rival Auburn at home in what is a big game for both teams. The score, at the half, is 40-35 in favor of the Tigers.

The Crimson Tide is looking to re-establish themselves after setbacks against lesser teams. A win against AP No. 4 Auburn would give them a second win against top-five opponents and a third against a top-15 opponent.

The Tigers are looking to plant a flag of dominance in the SEC by starting 4-0 and notching a win against their first top-quality opponent of the season in Alabama.

Auburn is led by freshman Jabari Smith, by and large, projected to go top-five in the 2022 NBA Draft. 7-1 big-man Walter Kessler poses a large (literally) threat on the inside against a Tide team that has struggled with interior defense as of late.

Alabama came into this game with bad luck shooting the ball and poor defensive performance these last couple of weeks. But the inconsistency needs to be addressed if the Crimson Tide wants to have a chance to compete for the SEC championship.

So far, so good in this big game tonight for the Tide. Alabama has played defense fairly well in this one and the scoring has been tremendously balanced.

The defense started the game off with a lot of intensity, but as time went on the Tigers were able to find their groove and establish their style of offense.

There are still 20 long minutes remaining in this game and anything can happen.

