Maplewood, NJ

Columbia over University - Boys basketball recap

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jaden Myers turned in 21 points, four assists, one rebound and one steal for Columbia in its 83-65 victory against University in Maplewood. Andrew Rowley delivered 18 points, 10 boards,...

www.nj.com

