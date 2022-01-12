Columbia over University - Boys basketball recap
Jaden Myers turned in 21 points, four assists, one rebound and one steal for Columbia in its 83-65 victory against University in Maplewood. Andrew Rowley delivered 18 points, 10 boards,...www.nj.com
Jaden Myers turned in 21 points, four assists, one rebound and one steal for Columbia in its 83-65 victory against University in Maplewood. Andrew Rowley delivered 18 points, 10 boards,...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0