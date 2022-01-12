ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

Mahwah defeats Ramsey - Girls basketball recap

By Bakari Tice
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Payton Nista scored 13 points as Mahwah defeated Ramsey 41-32 in Ramsey. Mahwah (3-2) trailed Ramsey 32-17 after the third quarter, but scored 24 points...

NJ.com

NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

