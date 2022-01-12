Mahwah defeats Ramsey - Girls basketball recap

Aneesa Artis made two 3-pointers and five free throws on the way to a game-high 19 points to lead Burlington City to a victory at home over Doane Academy, 47-30. Janae Barnes finished with 18 points with two made 3s and four made free throws while Jah’Naye Royster chipped in six points for Burlington City (5-3), which led by 11 after three before putting things away by outscoring Doane Academy 14-8 in the fourth quarter.

BURLINGTON, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO