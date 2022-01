CEDARS-SINAI – The media has recently been reporting on something they are calling “flurona,” a new term for someone who has COVID-19 and flu at the same time. Jonathan Grein, MD, director of Hospital Epidemiology at Cedars-Sinai, stressed that this is not a new variant of COVID-19. Grein said that it is possible to be infected with both viruses at the same time, and Cedars-Sinai has seen at least one mild case among its patients.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO