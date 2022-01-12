ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Edison defeats Sayreville - Boys basketball recap

By Bakari Tice
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joseph Greer scored 17 points as Edison defeated Sayreville 74-51 in Sayreville. Elisha White and Niko Barnes added 15 points each, with Brian Hobson having 11 and Selbin Sabio having...

www.nj.com

