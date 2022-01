We are so blessed to have such a strong and supportive Bartonville community! Thanks to you, we successfully completed another highly successful Blue Santa program, and I can’t thank our residents enough for your support and generosity for our families in need. The Bartonville Store fundraiser was a huge success, and from it as well as from your donations, we received hundreds of gifts and thousands of dollars to help local families have a Merry Christmas. A huge thank you also goes out to the Argyle Student Leadership group (PALS) for their efforts in wrapping all the gifts! We look forward to continuing this annual tradition to give back to the community.

BARTONVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO