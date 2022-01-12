Cedar Grove over Ferris - Boys basketball recap

Gavin Aftanis racked up 15 points, 13 rebounds and one steal for Middle Township in its 71-46 victory against Absegami in Cape May Court House. Michael Zarfati collected 13 points, two assists, two steals and one rebound for Middle Township (6-2) as Jamir McNeil contributed with 12 points, seven boards, one dime and one steal in the win.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO