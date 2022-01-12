Toms River North defeats Southern - Girls basketball recap
Julia Grodzicki tallied 15 points as Toms River North defeated Southern 44-36 in Toms River. Toms River North (4-3) led 36-25 at the end of the third...www.nj.com
Julia Grodzicki tallied 15 points as Toms River North defeated Southern 44-36 in Toms River. Toms River North (4-3) led 36-25 at the end of the third...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0