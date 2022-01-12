ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Toms River North defeats Southern - Girls basketball recap

NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Julia Grodzicki tallied 15 points as Toms River North defeated Southern 44-36 in Toms River. Toms River North (4-3) led 36-25 at the end of the third...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Wildwood over Pennsville - Boys basketball recap

Jordan Fusik headlined a balanced Wildwood scoring effort with 13 points in its 63-42 win against Wildwood in Pennsville. Ernie Troiano delivered nine points for Wildwood (7-3). Luke Wood and Jeremy Wilson went for eight points apiece for Pennsville (0-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Township over Middletown South - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Holmes-Cotter led Freehold Township with 29 points in its 62-59 victory over Middletown South in Middletown. Tommy Schork went for 22 points, 12 boards, four blocks, one assist and one steal for Middletown South (2-6). Dylan Csik contributed with 13 points, four dimes and one rebound while Pat Brown added 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in the losing effort.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes over Dover - Girls basketball recap

Senior guard Emily Petersen scored 14 points to lead Mountain Lakes to a 46-20 over Dover in Mountain Lakes. Mountain Lakes (3-4) had nine different players score. Senior guard Sarah Miniter and sophomore guard Audrey Conklin each scored nine points for Mountain Lakes, which snapped a four-game losing streak. Mountain...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Donovan Catholic over Barnegat - Boys basketball recap

Vin Coburn made three 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 19 points to lead Donovan Catholic to a victory at home over Barnegat, 56-43. Alex Melon finished with 16 points with three 3s made while Kyree Drake added nine points for Donovan Catholic (6-3), which led by two at halftime before taking control of the game by outscoring Barnegat by a count of 16-8 in the third quarter.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
State
Georgia State
Toms River, NJ
Education
Toms River, NJ
Basketball
Toms River, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Holy Cross Prep over Pennsauken - Girls basketball recap

Freshman guard Julia Zimmermann scored 14 points to lead Holy Cross Prep to a 47-34 win over Pennsauken in Pennsauken. Zimmerman had two of Holy Cross Prep’s three, three-point field goals. Holy Cross Prep (3-2) also received 12 points, four rebounds and three assists from junior Natalie Schultz and...
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Holy Cross Prep over Willingboro - Boys basketball recap

Latrell Bullock posted 17 points for Holy Cross Prep in its 51-45 victory against Willingboro in Willingboro. Donovan Fey and Jacob Smith contributed for Holy Cross Prep (3-3) with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Naim Louis-Foster (12) and Isaih Larose (10) had double figures for Willingboro (0-10). The N.J. High...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington City over Doane Academy - Girls basketball recap

Aneesa Artis made two 3-pointers and five free throws on the way to a game-high 19 points to lead Burlington City to a victory at home over Doane Academy, 47-30. Janae Barnes finished with 18 points with two made 3s and four made free throws while Jah’Naye Royster chipped in six points for Burlington City (5-3), which led by 11 after three before putting things away by outscoring Doane Academy 14-8 in the fourth quarter.
BURLINGTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River North#Southern#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Plainfield over Eagle Academy in OT - Boys basketball recap

Tahmir Ellis posted a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds as Plainfield edged out a 62-60 overtime win over Eagle Academy in Plainfield. Eagle Academy (3-4) led 28-19 at the half, but Plainfield (6-3) rallied back with a 17-7 third quarter run before outscoring the road team 8-6 in overtime.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Salem earns clutch win over Gloucester Catholic for 6th straight W

Anthony Farmer made four 3-pointers on the way to 16 points and two assists as Salem earned a narrow victory on the road over Gloucester Catholic, 49-47. Holding a five-point lead late, Gloucester Catholic hit a 3 to cut the deficit to two. The team had a shot at tying things up in the final seconds of the game, attempting a tip-in off a lob pass but unable to convert, as Salem held on to secure the clutch victory, its sixth consecutive win after three straight losses to start the season.
SALEM, NJ
NJ.com

South Plainfield over South River - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Dean racked up 27 points for South Plainfield in its 74-41 victory against South River in South Plainfield. Steven Moensch was the second-leading scorer for South Plainfield (8-3) with 10 points. Kobe Taylor and Lazaro Rodriguez had 11 and 10 points, respectively, for South River (8-1). The N.J. High...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Haddon Township over Gateway - Girls basketball recap

Kayleigh Armstrong netted 19 points to guide Haddon Township in its 44-32 victory against Gateway in Westmont. Sara Wiedeman was the second-leading scorer for Haddon Township (7-1) with 13 points. Angelina Zagone and Molly Shoulders led Gateway (6-3) with 13 and 12 points, respectively. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Neptune over Freehold Borough - Girls basketball recap

Ahjanae Young compiled 20 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two assists for Neptune in its 47-22 win against Freehold Borough in Freehold. Jayden Foster registered an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double with three steals and one block for Neptune (5-2). Christian Sikaras logged six points, four rebounds, two assists and two...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Hun over Pennington - Girls basketball recap

Erin Maguire registered 26 points, eight dimes, six rebounds, two steals and a block for Hun in its 58-51 victory over Pennington in Princeton. Anna Schweer’s near double-double of 10 points, nine boards, three steals and a block added to the win for Hun (5-5). Morgan Matthews went for...
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Hopewell Valley over Princeton - Girls basketball recap

Hopewell Valley used a second half comeback to defeat Princeton, 28-20 in Pennington. Trailing, 18-9 at halftime Hopewell Valley (7-3), outscored Princeton, 19-2 over the final two quarters, including 6-0 in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Havens had nine points and seven rebounds to lead the victory. Gillian Magner provided five...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Monroe over South Brunswick - Boys ice hockey recap

Sophomore Vincent Amabile had two goals and two assists as Monroe defeated South Brunswick, 6-3, at the ProSkate Ice Arena in Monmouth Junction. Monroe (3-4-2) also received single goals from Albert Scarmato, John Bono, Dylan Batko and Kyle Conover. Sophomore Nickolas Izzo recorded a game-high four assists, while William Burkshot...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Harrison over Bergen Charter - Boys basketball recap

Harrison had five players score between seven and 12 points during a 46-33 win over Bergen Charter in Harrison. It was the first win of the season for Harrison, now 1-4. Junior guard Edward Burgos scored a team-high 12 points for Harrison. Jake Mulrenan and Ethan Oeckel each scored 10 points for the winners.
HARRISON, NJ
NJ.com

New Egypt over Florence - Boys basketball recap

Senior Adam Harris scored 25 points to lead New Egypt to a 54-32 win over Florence in New Egypt. Harris is now averaging 20.1 points per game. Junior Devin Kimmick added 16 points and hit two of New Egypt’s four three-point field goals. New Egypt (4-2) had a 4-1...
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
181K+
Followers
89K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy