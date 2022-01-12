No. 1 St. John Vianney extends winning streak to 35 games
Zoe Brooks had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists as St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, won its 35th consecutive game, defeating Colts Neck,...www.nj.com
