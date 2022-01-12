ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinelands tops Jackson Liberty in OT - Girls basketball recap

By Bakari Tice
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bridget Dudas put up 41 points to lead Pinelands past Jackson Liberty 52-48 in overtime in Jackson. The game was tied at 41 after the fourth quarter, but Pinelands (1-4)...

