An elegant veal meal to impress dinner guests

Whether you're camping in the woods or staying at an Airbnb, there are a few circumstances when you may find yourself without a can opener—which isn't ideal if you banked on having a can of tuna fish or soup for dinner. While you could opt for takeout (although that's not really an option if you're surrounded by trees in a tent), there are other methods that can open canned goods without the handy kitchen tool. "I keep an old can punch tucked away in the back of a kitchen drawer," explains Ronna Welsh, founder of Purple Kale Kitchenworks. "In a pinch, a few consecutive punches will open a hole large enough for a large spoon to poke through." If you're not at home or don't own a can punch, there are a few other ways you can open your canned goods without a traditional can opener. Ahead, Welsh explains her go-to methods that will save the day should you ever run into this predicament.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO