Guest Editorial

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The sticker shock at the gas pump never gets old. “Well, they are quite shocking when you get to the pump and realize how much you’re going to spend to fill up,” said Peter Zahut at a Shell gas station near Reed Avenue and Ikea Court. Brianna Briambla says $5 is a lot of money. “I pump $60 of gas and it doesn’t even fill it up,” she said. When we met her, she was leaving for her job in Roseville. Whatever grade you’re buying, you’re feeling the burning hole in your wallet. AAA reports Thursday’s national average for gas is $3.30....

TRAFFIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO