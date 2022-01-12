College Notes

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of South Dakota More than 2,200 students at the University of South...

The Independent

Transcript gaps? Strong college application remains possible

Applying to college typically comes with some uncertainty, but this year’s applicants are tackling one additional question: What should you do when a pandemic has limited what goes into your college applications?Many extracurriculars, including sports and clubs, couldn’t go on during the pandemic. And many school districts across the country, recognizing the challenges the pandemic has posed, offered the option for students to not receive letter grades for classes they took. That choice has left some students with “pass” or “credit,” or “fail” or “no credit,” rather than actual grades on their transcripts.College admissions officers have been ready for these...
Deseret News

This one thing can help students make the most of their college education

As the calls for canceling student loan debt intensify, it’s time for students and their parents to evaluate how to make the most of an undergraduate education. Ideally, prospective students and their parents should consider a cost-benefit analysis of the major in question (for example, earnings over a lifetime), as well as the four-year price tag of the prospective universities they might attend, before setting foot on campus.
The Conversation U.S.

Beyond social mobility, college students value giving back to society

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Students who are the first in their family to attend college tend to see it as a means to improve their personal lives and as an opportunity for social mobility. That contrasts with the main message students get from policymakers and universities that largely emphasize career growth. This is the main finding from interviews we conducted with 21 undergraduate students at the University of California, Davis interested in education as a possible career. Eleven of the students were first generation. The rest were what we call continuing education...
CBS Chicago

DePaul University To Require COVID-19 Boosters For Students, Faculty, And Staff Beginning In March

CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul University will require all students, faculty, and staff to get COVID-19 booster shots by March 1, after previously requiring them to be full vaccinated for the 2021-22 school year. The university said students, faculty, and staff will have to upload their proof of a booster to DePaul’s database by March 1. “COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, are widely available throughout the city, including at doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, city-operated clinics, pop-up locations, and other special events. All COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost, regardless of ability to pay or immigration status. No government ID or insurance is required,” the university said in a statement on its website. Information and instructions on how to submit proof of boosters can be found on the university’s website. Anyone at DePaul with questions about vaccines can email DePaulCommunityHealth@depaul.edu. DePaul staff can answer questions about vaccine eligibility and appointment locations. However, the university said its staff cannot book appointments. To find a COVID-19 vaccination site near you, search vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233.
Plumas County News

Local students sought for “Pathways in Medicine Program”

Quincy High School grad Garrett Hagwood is now a medical student at the University of California Davis School of Medicine and a member of the Rural-PRIME cohort class of 2024. Hagwood and classmate Robert Burns have developed a program for teens in rural communities in an effort to increase interest in health careers. The “Pathways in Medicine Program” involves educational sessions regarding specific occupations, guest speakers, college and graduate school preparation while hopefully supporting self-efficacy building and providing individual mentorship by current medical students from rural communities.
depauliaonline.com

Faculty Council votes for university-wide booster mandate

DePaul’s Faculty Council passed a motion to mandate the Covid-19 booster across the university community on Jan. 12. The motion requests that evidence of vaccination status be required by March. DePaul Faculty Council Health Chair and professor Jay Baglia introduced the motion, pointing to the success of the return...
