Time to start off the new year with some red hot blues! Just tune in Soul of the Blues this Thursday from noon till 2pm on AshevilleFM! Listen live at 103.3fm or stream live and anytime for one week after the show airs at ashevillefm.org! The Blueshound will be bringing you tracks from new releases by Brit-Mississippi MacDonald, Virginia’s Jon Spear Band, Dion, Gov’t Mule with Asheville’s own Warren Haynes and Eric Clapton! I’ll share some vintage tracks from Tas Cru and Muddy Waters as well. The Notcho’ Blues Artists this week are Robert Plant & Alison Krauss with their new release-Raise the Roof! Start the new year off right with the Blueshound and Soul of the Blues for two hours of mind hammering, butt stammering blues!

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO