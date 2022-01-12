ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association BISMARCK Show, Saturday,...

Eyesore no more on Monroe Street in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — An eyesore property in South Wilkes-Barre was razed Friday as part of the city’s Blight Remediation Program. The house at 42-44 Monroe St. was vacant. The city awarded the demolition contract to Stell Enterprises of Plains Township which bid $13,800. The contract is paid with the city’s federal Community Development Block Grant funding. Last December, City Council approved awarding the demolition contract to the lowest responsible bidder.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Daily calendar for Jan. 15, 16 and 17

Due to COVID-19, some meeting times might have changed or have been canceled. Call ahead to guarantee that the meeting is still scheduled.   Email your regular support group or club meetings for the Daily Calendar to americannews@aberdeennews.com. Include town, event, time, place and a number to contact if there are questions. Publication in this calendar is not guaranteed.  ...
ABERDEEN, SD
As a State Representative in District 23, it is my mission to ensure our farmers have the support they need to continue feeding and fueling the world. I pay close attention to the trends affecting the industry and listen intently to the concerns of corn growers like my brother. I am consistently fascinated with how the agricultural industry in South […]
POLITICS
Final Opinion: AZ Supreme Court Upholds Mask and Vaccine Mandates

Back in early November, the Arizona Supreme Court wasted little time after the ridiculous oral arguments from Republican state legislators that the legislature has the ultimate power to decide that it can do whatever it wants to do, however it wants to do it, without judicial review from the third branch of government. It was the ultimate distillation of GQP authoritarianism and the rejection of constitutional separation of powers.
ARIZONA STATE
Douglas County brings back mask mandate as COVID infection rate spikes, starting Friday

On Friday, Jan. 7, an emergency mask mandate will go into effect for anyone 2 years or older inside a public place in Douglas County, which includes Lawrence. The Lawrence-Douglas Public Health Department and the County Commission issued the emergency public health order on Wednesday in an attempt to protect its residents from the ongoing COVID-19 surge and to alleviate local health care systems.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO

