The Lady Vandals have kicked this week off strong picking up back-to-back wins after getting a 45-38 win over Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Tuesday night. Vandalia started the game fast getting out to a 17-6 lead and went into the locker room at halftime holding a 30-22 lead. CORL would outscore the Lady Vandals 15-9 in the third quarter to cut the Vandalia lead down to 39-37, but the Lady Vandals would hold the Silver Stallions to just a single point in the fourth while adding six of their own to close out the 45-38 win. Vandalia is now 7-11 on the season. They will jump back into South Central Conference action on Thursday when they play at Greenville.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO