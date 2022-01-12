Benefit held

Support a great cause through great music! The “Benefit The Bridge” Concert featuring student group and solo performances will be Sunday, January 16 at 5 pm in the EPHS Performing Arts Center. Proceeds will be donated to The Bridge for Youth, an organization dedicated to combating homelessness in the Twin Cities, where 66% of homeless Minnesotans reside. The Bridge for Youth provides safety and stability for 6,000+ youth through safe shelter, empowering support, and family reunification. Please spread the word and support your community by attending and donating!

ADVOCACY ・ 10 DAYS AGO