ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Benefit held

By ops@our-hometown.com
ppioneer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Spaghetti Supper and live and silent auction benefit for Perry Mickelson was held...

www.ppioneer.com

Comments / 0

Related
wjon.com

Benefit for Firefighter Brian Lange

The Upsala Fire Department and Upsala First Response team are putting on a benefit for the family of firefighter Brian Lange. It will be held Sun Feb 6th from 9am-noon at the Upsala Rec building. There will be a free will breakfast and a silent auction.
UPSALA, MN
NBC News

Veteran calendar benefits a cause

The Pin Up for Vets fundraiser sells calendars to support military causes like rehab equipment for VA hospitals, care packages for troops, and visits with veterans. The women who are featured share a unique bond, each is a military veteran, representing Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines.Jan. 3, 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
unionspringsherald.com

Unity walk to be held

Citizens of Bullock County and Union Springs, Please come out an celebrate MLK Day with us on Monday January 17, 2022 at 11:00 o’clock. Everyone will gather at the Housing Authority on MLK Blvd. (Cherry Laurel) at 10:45 a.m. to line up for Unity Walk.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Steakhouse#Charity
American News

Daily calendar for Jan. 15, 16 and 17

Due to COVID-19, some meeting times might have changed or have been canceled. Call ahead to guarantee that the meeting is still scheduled.   Email your regular support group or club meetings for the Daily Calendar to americannews@aberdeennews.com. Include town, event, time, place and a number to contact if there are questions. Publication in this calendar is not guaranteed.  ...
ABERDEEN, SD
wheelherald.com

KUECHENMEISTERS BENEFIT TO BE HELD ON JANUARY 15TH

On Saturday, January 15th the Slayton community will have the opportunity to support a local resident who recently experienced a tragic accident. On Sunday, November 7th, Jesse and his wife Crystal were working in the yard outside their home. Jesse attempted to use an accelerant in the backyard fire pit when the bottle hit the side of his thigh and fluid splashed on his body. His clothes…
SLAYTON, MN
bartlesvilleradio.com

Benefit Concert Being Held at Constantine Theater

The Constantine Theater in Pawhuska will be hosting a benefit concert on Thursday, January 13th to help with needed repairs at the venue. Secretary Lori Highfill recently told Pawhuska Council members that Constantine Theater Board members are treading water trying to keep the lights on. Tickets cost $5 and will...
PAWHUSKA, OK
eplocalnews.org

“Benefit The Bridge” Concert

Support a great cause through great music! The “Benefit The Bridge” Concert featuring student group and solo performances will be Sunday, January 16 at 5 pm in the EPHS Performing Arts Center. Proceeds will be donated to The Bridge for Youth, an organization dedicated to combating homelessness in the Twin Cities, where 66% of homeless Minnesotans reside. The Bridge for Youth provides safety and stability for 6,000+ youth through safe shelter, empowering support, and family reunification. Please spread the word and support your community by attending and donating!
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy