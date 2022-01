The Los Angeles County High School for the Arts is sending out a casting call for students interested in enrolling as freshmen and sophomores. The deadline is Friday, Jan. 14. Interested students must be enrolling as freshmen or sophomores in the 2022-23 school year and apply for acceptance into one of LACHSA’s five arts departments: cinematic arts, dance, music, theater and visual arts. Students may apply to up to two departments. A 2.0 GPA or higher for the fall 2021 grading period is required.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO