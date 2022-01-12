ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshikōsei ni Korosaretai Live-Action Film Reveals 8 Cast Members

Cover picture for the articleSara Minami, Yūmi Kawai, Riko, Mizuki Kayashima, more join cast. The official website for the live-action film of Usamaru Furuya's Joshikōsei ni Korosaretai (I Want to be Killed by a High School Girl) suspense manga revealed a new visual and cast members...

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Archive 81’: Netflix Drops Trailer for New Found-Footage Horror Show

Netflix has shared the new trailer for their supernatural mystery series Archive 81, arriving on the streaming service on Jan. 14. Archive 81, loosely based on a popular podcast, weaves together two story lines: In 1994, a documentarian named Melody is working on a film about her bizarre and possibly cult-filled apartment building, and — 25 years later — an archivist reconstructs Melody’s story by restoring her scorched videotapes. “I’m obsessed with mystery box shows, the kind that lead us down a rabbit hole into a strange, dark world,” showrunner, executive producer and writer Rebecca Sonnenshine said in a statement.  “Archive 81 is a character-driven, deeply emotional story about the nature of art, faith, and the search for identity — all wrapped up in a frayed blanket of existential dread. The show also gave this film geek the chance to unearth all sorts of forgotten media formats as found footage, which results in a unique, visually textured story that is both beautiful and terrifying.” Archive 81’s eight hour-long episodes arrive on Netflix Jan. 14. The series stars Dina Shihabi as Melody and Mamoudou Athie as archivist Dan Turner, and features The Conjuring and Malignant director James Wan among its producers.
TV SERIES
Kerrang

Meet the new Jackass Forever cast members in latest promo video and posters

With less than a month to go now until Jackass Forever finally hits movie screens, Paramount Pictures have shared a new two-and-a-half-minute featurette introducing fans to the new cast members. Joining the likes of Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O this time around are guests Poopies, Zach Holmes, Jasper, Rachel Wolfson and...
MOVIES
First Showing

Promo Trailer for First Love Film 'Girl Picture' Premiering at Sundance

"Do you wanna mango with me?" A promo trailer has debuted for the indie film Girl Picture, a Finnish comedy from filmmaker Alli Haapasalo, initially called Tytöt Tytöt Tytöt. This is premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival this month, then hits the Berlin Film Festival next. "Three Women Pursue Sex, Love, and Pleasure." Best friends Mimmi and Rönkkö work after school at a food court smoothie kiosk, frankly swapping stories of their frustrations and expectations regarding love and sex. Sundance says: "Within the film’s tender, funny exploration of the fears and confusions of discovering one’s identity and sexuality, a refreshingly positive portrait of the power of female friendship emerges. Writers Daniela Hakulinen & Ilona Ahti consistently present the film's teen protagonists as complex individuals, while director Alli Haapasalo, rather than aestheticizing the girls' femininity, vibrantly depicts their trials and tribulations through their own eyes." Starring Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen, and Linnea Leino. This looks as fresh and funny as the outstanding Norwegian film Ninja Baby from last year. Get a first look at some footage below.
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Ryman's Club Anime Adds 5 Cast Members

Yūki Ono, Ayumu Murase, Haruki Ishiya, Yukihiro Nozuyama, Daisuke Namikawa join winter badminton anime. The official website for TV Asahi and LIDEN FILMS' original badminton sports anime Ryman's Club revealed five additional cast members for the anime on Wednesday. The cast members are all members of Unisics, a rival company to Sunlight Beverage.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Makoto Ojiro's Insomniacs After School Manga Listed With TV Anime, Live-Action Film

Manga about 2 insomniac high school students launched in 2019. The manga focuses on two insomniac schoolmates, a boy named Ganta and a girl named Isaki. Both worry about their constant lack of sleep. After a chance meeting in the school's observatory-turned-storage room, the two share secrets, and begin having an unusual connection.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Live-Action Kappei Film's Trailer Reveals, Previews Theme Song

TOHO began streaming on Thursday a new preview video for the live-action film adaptation of Kiminori Wakasugi's Kappei comedy manga. The video reveals and previews the theme song "Tekketsu†Gravity" by (Iron Blood†Gravity) Takanori Nishikawa featuring Momoiro Clover Z. The film will open in Japan on March 18. The...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Disney's Snow White live-action remake casts male lead in brand new role

Disney is expanding the cast of its upcoming live-action remake of its 1937 animated classic, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio recently confirmed that Andrew Burnap, who won a Tony Award last year for his performance in The Inheritance, has nabbed the male lead role in the new outing, opposite Rachel Zegler and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.
MOVIES
Anime News Network

'When Will Ayumu Make His Move?' Anime's Teaser Reveals Main Cast

Yōhei Azakami, Kanna Nakamura, Tsubasa Gouden, Hina Yomiya star in July anime. The official website for the television anime of Sōichirō Yamamoto's When Will Ayumu Make His Move? (Sore Demo Ayumu wa Yosetekuru) manga unveiled a new teaser promotional video and the main cast members for the anime on Thursday.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Live-Action Show of Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery Manga Casts Hiccorohee

Comedian guest-stars as factory clerk Rira Tsuyuki in series premiering on Monday. The staff for the live-action series of Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery (Mystery to Iu Nakare) manga announced on Wednesday that comedian Hiccorohee will guest-star as the character Rira Tsuyuki for the first three episodes. The character works as a clerk in a small factory, who vents her anger by spouting lies. She becomes involved in a certain incident in the show's second episode, and becomes trapped in a mansion alongside Totonō and other characers.
COMICS
Anime News Network

King Gnu Performs Theme for Live-Action Do not say mystery Series

The series will star Masaki Suda as protagonist Totonō Kunō. Mai Shiraishi will play Anju Inudō, a mysterious woman who becomes involved in a certain incident. Mugi Kadowaki plays Raika, a girl hospitalized after a certain incident, and who meets protagonist Totonō Kunō at the hospital.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Kyocera's Promotional Anime Premieres Online; Casts Hiro Shimono, Akari Kitō

A Silent Voice's Yoshitoki Ōima, Sunrise made anime. "Anata o Hitokoto de Arawashite Kudasai" no Shitsumon ga Nigate da. (I'm Bad at the Question "Please Describe Yourself in One Word."), electronics maker Kyocera's original anime, began streaming on YouTube on Wednesday, and it revealed the cast. Full 5-minute anime.
COMICS
Anime News Network

DEEMO Memorial Keys Anime Film Unveils New Trailer, Visual

The staff for DEEMO Memorial Keys (Deemo: Sakura no Oto - Anata no Kanadeta Oto ga, Ima mo Hibiku), the anime film based on Rayark Games' Deemo game, unveiled a new trailer and visual by character designer Mebachi on Friday. The video previews the theme song "nocturne" by Hinano Takashima.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Delicious Party Precure Anime Unveils Video, Cast, Staff, Story, February 6 Debut

Hana Hishikawa, Risa Shimizu, Yuka Iguchi star in show directed by Precure Miracle Leap film's Toshinori Fukazawa. Toei Animation updated the website for its 19th Precure project, Delicious Party♡Precure, on Sunday with the anime's trailer video, main cast, main staff, story introduction, and February 6 premiere. The main cast...
COMICS

