The Sabres won't win many games with the effort they had on Tuesday

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is pretty easy to break down. The Sabres pretty much have no chance facing the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions without Casey Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and Robert Hagg, but the bothersome part of the 6-1 pasting that they took is the effort was very poor.

Zemgus Girgensons has been around long enough to know effort when he sees it and having players out is no reason not to have effort, “There’s no excuse with guys being out, every team has that and definitely the effort was not where it needs to be and it's up to the guys in the room, each one to realize that it’s not good enough effort wise.”

The Lightning’s first goal was a perfect example of that. Rasmus Dahlin made a horrible decision to change as Tampa Bay was coming up ice. He gave Jacob Bryson absolutely no chance to get on the ice and help defend Ondrej Palat in the slot who scored easily.

Dahlin had been playing better recently along with his partner Henri Jokiharju, but after executing that bad change that cost them a goal, he was on the ice for the next four Tampa Bay goals. On the second goal, he got caught up in the offensive zone leaving Jack Quinn to try to cover two Tampa Bay players which didn’t work out. He also looked very bad in coverage on another Lightning goal.

Tampa Bay has world class stars on their team and it was a night where they made many of Buffalo's players look bad.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen didn’t start the second period because of a lower-body injury. It’s not known how severe it is. He made seven saves on nine shots in the first period. Malcolm Subban wasn’t at his best in the final 40 minutes allowing four goals and 27 shots.

Quinn worked his way into two really good scoring chances in his NHL debut. In the first period he had quite a bit of net to shoot at, but Victor Hedman got a piece of his shot and then in the third, Andrei Vasilevskiy was out of the net and Quinn took a shot that defenseman Cal Foote blocked in the crease. The puck rolled to the post and rested there.

Buffalo is in Nashville on Thursday and likely will be getting back Tuch, Okposo and Hagg. That should help, but it doesn’t matter who comes back. Any game where the Sabres put out an effort like that, they'll get blown out of. Mistakes are one thing, poor effort is quite another.