Alzheimer’s disease is associated with two abnormal proteins found in patients’ brains: beta-amyloid and tau. Biogen’s Aduhelm (aducanumab) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its ability to clear beta-amyloid. Researchers at Emory investigated the use of an FDA-approved ADHD medication on patients with mild Alzheimer’s symptoms and found it appeared to reduce levels of tau. For that and more research stories, continue reading.

SCIENCE ・ 19 DAYS AGO