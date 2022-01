Turf fungal diseases can be very difficult to manage, especially if they recur every year. In the fall – large patch/brown patch – and in the summer – take-all root rot – are both diseases that can be made worse by too much water and high nitrogen fertilizers. Use of fungicides will not cure the leaves with the symptoms but they can help protect new growth. See the links below for more information about the diseases. Not all fungicides work effectively on these diseases – you should choose a fungicide(s) listed in the publication – AND practice appropriate cultural controls.

