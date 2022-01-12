ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron wave prompts media to rethink which data to report

Times Daily
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — For two years, coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations have...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Spanish doctors win lawsuit over lack of COVID-19 protection

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's medical community has scored a victory after a court ordered that a regional government must compensate doctors up to 49,000 euros ($56,000) each for having to work without personal protection suits during the devastating early months of the pandemic.
WORLD
The Atlantic

Omicron Is Forcing Us to Rethink Mild COVID

When Delta swept across the United States last year, the extremely transmissible and deadlier variant threw us into pandemic limbo. The virus remained a danger mostly to unvaccinated people, but they largely wanted to move on. Vaccinated people also largely wanted to move on. The virus did not want to move on. So we got stuck in a deadly rut, and more Americans died of COVID-19 in 2021 than in 2020. Now Omicron is sweeping across state after state—even highly vaccinated ones—and new cases are shooting up and up. The virus is still deadliest to the unvaccinated, but the sheer number of mostly mild infections in the vaccinated is shocking us out of that post-Delta stasis. To deal with this extremely transmissible but now milder variant, we are in the middle of a COVID reset.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

CDC encourages more Americans to consider N95 masks

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Friday encouraged more Americans to wear the kind of N95 or KN95 masks used by health-care workers to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. airlines feel stress as Omicron drives coronavirus wave: report

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant has driven up the latest wave of the health crisis in the United States and added stress to the U.S. airlines, some of which otherwise may have upside earnings, according to a recent Reuters report. "A multifold increase in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Federal testing website launches next week, 4 tests per home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders on Wednesday as the White House looks to address nationwide shortages, but supplies will be limited to just four free tests per home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Times Daily

FACT FOCUS: Posts mislead on nonprofit vaccine rules

Critics of vaccine requirements are misrepresenting policy changes taken by Make-A-Wish Foundation and a Ronald McDonald House Charities facility to protect the children and families they serve from coronavirus.
HEALTH
Times Daily

GOP governors slam COVID limits while setting policy agendas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — As the omicron variant rages and fills up hospital beds around the country, Republican governors are highlighting their opposition to restrictions that have marked the COVID-19 pandemic even as they seek to move past it and set their agendas for the year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hugo Daily News

The Omicron wave...

Two weeks ago American health officials began reporting the movement of the China Omicron COVID virus variant into the U.S. primarily from Europe. They said it was hitting the East Coast and that from early indications... it was both hard-hitting and fast-moving. This is one of the few government reports concerning COVID that has turned out to be true. Omicron has been a monster, and it made a…
PUBLIC HEALTH
theloadstar.com

Decline in global rankings prompts Hong Kong rethink on maritime and logistics

Hong Kong is planning to create a new transport bureau to enhance its status as an international maritime and logistics hub. The proposed governmental move, announced this week, coincides with news that the city has fallen out of the top five maritime cities in the world, according to the annual report by Menon Economics and DNV.
TRAFFIC
Times Daily

With its agenda stuck, WH puts focus back on infrastructure

President Joe Biden on Friday tried to put behind recent setbacks on voting rights and his economic agenda by outlining progress made in implementing his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

