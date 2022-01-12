ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns snap Raptors' winning streak at six

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago
Devin Booker hit the go-ahead jump shot with 1:02 to play and the visiting Phoenix Suns went on to end the Toronto Raptors’ six-game winning streak Tuesday night with a 99-95 victory.

Booker added two free throws with 6.5 seconds left to finish with 16 points before fouling out.

Jae Crowder led Phoenix with 19 points, Deandre Ayton added 16 points, Chris Paul had 15 points and 12 assists and Mikal Bridges scored 12 points.

OG Anunoby had 25 points for Toronto, Pascal Siakam added 22 points, Fred VanVleet had 21 points and Chris Boucher had 13 points and 16 rebounds off the bench.

Toronto took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter. Precious Achiuwa’s reverse layup gave Toronto a six-point lead with 9:01 remaining.

But Phoenix came back, with Ayton’s dunk at 7:02 tying the game 81-81. Bridges made a 3-pointer with 5:19 left to give Phoenix a four-point lead, and Ayton’s hook shot bumped the lead to six. Toronto responded with a 7-0 run, taking a one-point lead on two free throws by Anunoby with 1:41 to play.

Booker’s 19-footer gave Phoenix a one-point lead and Paul followed with a 16-footer with 32.5 seconds left. Anunoby’s layup cut the lead to one with 14.1 seconds to go. Booker restored the three-point lead with two free throws.

VanVleet made one of two free throws with four seconds left and Ayton made two free throws.

After Toronto took an 11-point lead early in the second quarter, Phoenix used a 12-2 run to trim the lead to one, then took a two-point lead on Bridges’ dunk with 3:15 to play in the first half. Toronto responded with an 8-1 run before Crowder completed the first-half scoring with a 3-pointer that cut Toronto’s lead to 48-46.

Paul’s 18-footer gave Phoenix a two-point lead with 4:50 to play in the third quarter, but Anunoby’s hook shot gave Toronto a three-point lead with 2:45 left. Phoenix answered with five straight points. Siakam’s jumper with 8.8 seconds left gave Toronto a 71-69 lead after three quarters.

Scottie Barnes (knee) and Gary Trent Jr. (ankle) did not play for Toronto.

Cam Johnson (ankle) was out for Phoenix.

--Field Level Media

