Bitcoin’s price could surpass the $100K milestone in the long-term future as the asset’s network has “no protocol risks,” Hong Fang stated. According to Hong Fang – Chief Executive Officer of the US cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin – bitcoin’s price could surge past $100K. However, there are a lot of elements that play in the short-term, meaning the asset might not reach the milestone that soon, she added.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO