Sooners Fall to Texas in Austin

The Oklahoma men’s basketball team shot just 40 percent from the field and were just 1-for-13 from three-point range in a 66-52 loss to 21st-ranked Texas at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin on Tuesday night.

Texas took the lead early in the game and never trailed after that.

The Longhorns led 33-21 at halftime and built the lead to 20 in the second half.

OU had just two players in double figure scoring with Jalen Hill leading the Sooners with 13 points, and Jacob Groves with 10 points.

Andrew Jones led UT with 22 points as the Longhorns ended a two-game losing streak to OU in Austin.

It was UT’s largest win over Oklahoma since a 74-54 win in the Big 12 Tournament in 2011.

The Sooners fall to 12-4 overall, 2-2 in conference play.

OU next will visit TCU Saturday at 3:00 pm.

