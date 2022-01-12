ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

Special viewing at Agawam Cinemas raises awareness of human trafficking

By Chris Bouzakis
WWLP
 3 days ago

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Today is national human trafficking awareness day and one community is showing their awareness with a special viewing.

The Firefly Creative, a film production company, hosted a special viewing tonight at Agawam Cinemas in support of bringing awareness to the dangers of human trafficking. The film was called “Illuminate” and featured local residents from western Massachusetts.

Jones Library hosts virtual event on importance of pronouns

The producer of the film, Colin Trecy, told 22News, “I never felt the same attention was given in human trafficking so that was really what I wanted to tackle was showing people that this is real and this is something that could be happening in their backyards by neighbors or someone they know.”

The event also supported Amirah Inc, a local charity that provides aftercare and resources to women who survived sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.

WWLP

