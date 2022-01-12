ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Factors to watch - January 12

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads equities' rebound as Powell sticks to script

* Oil tests pre-Omicron highs on economic growth hopes

* PRECIOUS-Gold eases after rally fuelled by Powell comment, U.S. inflation data eyed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses close mixed ahead of Powell testimony

* France says still far from reviving 2015 Iran nuclear deal

* Several Asian refiners to receive full Saudi crude allocation in February -sources

* Turkey's economic woes are hurting Erdogan - polls

* Lebanon's currency plummets again amid financial crisis and political deadlock

EGYPT

* MNHD Says EFG Hermes Concludes Advisory On 300 Million Securitization Transaction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Aramco And China Building Materials Academy Announce Launch Of NEXCEL

* Hydrocarbon-Reliant Sovereigns Face Credit Risks On Prospect Of Faster Energy Transition - Moody's

* MEDIA-KKR to invite Saudi's sovereign wealth fund to back Telecom Italia bid - Bloomberg News

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Ras Al Khaimah Cement Board Approves Sale And Purchase Agreement For Shares Of Apex Holding

* Dana Gas & Crescent Petroleum Achieve 50% Gas Production Growth In KRI Over Past 3 Years

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank 2021 profit up 10% driven by loan growth

* Qatar Expects National Economy To Grow At A Rate Of Between 1.6% And 2.9% In 2022

OMAN * UK, Oman agree to strengthen economic ties, boost investment

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For January 14, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $29.90 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares gained 0.6% to $169.25 in pre-market trading. Good Times Restaurants Inc....
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Earnings Reports to Watch the Week of January 17

Fourth quarter earnings season is underway and expectations are running high. Data from FactSet shows that companies listed on the S&P 500 index are forecast to generate an average 21.7% year-over-year increase in earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2021. If accurate, the growth would represent the fourth consecutive quarter where corporate earnings have grown by more than 20%. A healthy amount of positive earnings reports will help to keep the stock market buoyant even in the face of looming interest rate hikes.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Materials#Oman#Asian#Saudi#Mnhd#Bloomberg News#Qatar National Bank 2021
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Global stock markets stumbled again on Friday and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as cautious investors worried about how imminent U.S. interest rate hikes would affect the economy. A warning from the largest U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) that its profitability may fall...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Qatar
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Saudi Arabia
investing.com

Powell, Lagarde... Central bankers speak: 5 factors to watch on Tuesday

Investing.com - Markets will be looking ahead to today's high-profile central bankers' speeches. Oil remains volatile, awaiting the US Energy Information Administration's (EIA) near-term energy outlook. Cryptocurrencies are trading in a mixed bag. Here are the five factors investors should consider when making their decisions today:. 1. Statements by central...
STOCKS
Houston Chronicle

Unrest in Kazakhstan and Libya factor to watch for oil this week

The risk of supply disruptions as civil unrest grips two major oil producers, Kazakhstan and Libya, could push crude prices higher this week. Crude oil prices started the first trading week of 2022 in bullish territory, despite reports last week that national job growth in December was weaker than expected and commercial petroleum inventories climbed by more than 10 million barrels — which would suggest lower demand and prices.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Asian stocks follow Wall St up as Powell says rates to rise

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said monetary policy would return to normal and interest rates might be raised earlier than planned. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P...
STOCKS
Reuters

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 10

CREDIT SUISSE (CSGN.S) Credit Suisse Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio is likely to be rebuked by the bank's board after an internal investigation found he breached COVID-19 rules a second time, Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reported on Saturday. read more. NOVARTIS. Novarti said it will license in a new drug it has been developing...
STOCKS
Reuters

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 6

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:. Germany reported 64,340 new infections and 443 more deaths. Germany is considering shortening COVID-19 self-isolation periods over fears that critical services could grind to a halt as the highly infectious Omicron variant takes hold, a health ministry plan showed on Wednesday. read more.
STOCKS
Reuters

South African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan. 6

The following equity and currency market moves may affect South African markets on Thursday. The South African rand rallied on Wednesday, recovering from the previous day's losses, as the dollar dipped and safe-haven gold gained before the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting. The Johannesburg Stock...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 6

AMADEUS (AMA.MC) Amadeus said it had signed agreement with Greater Bay Airlines to make its schedules and fares available to travel agencies worldwide via Amadeus Travel Platform in Q1 2022. BANCO SANTANDER (SAN.MC) RBC cuts its recommendation to "sector perform" from "outperform"; cuts target price to EUR 3.40 from EUR...
STOCKS
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China new home prices down less in Dec on promotions, easing curbs

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China's new home prices fell more slowly in December than a month earlier, official data showed on Saturday, as marginal easing on financing curbs, and promotions by property developers helped to stabilise demand. Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities declined 0.2% in...
REAL ESTATE
investing.com

Dow closes lower after disappointing bank results

(Reuters) - The Dow closed lower on Friday with a big drag from financial stocks as investors were disappointed by fourth quarter results from big U.S. banks, which cast a shadow over the earnings season kick-off. The Nasdaq and the S&P regained lost ground in afternoon trading to close higher....
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

276K+
Followers
267K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy