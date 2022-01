It makes you wonder why we even make predictions. At this point in the season, many would have pegged the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers to be duking it out for NBA supremacy. Instead, halfway through the season, we're looking at the Memphis Grizzlies in the No. 1 spot in this week's Power Rankings on the strength of a 10-game win streak, along with all of the accompanying swagger.

