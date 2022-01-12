ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Japan service sector sentiment slightly improves in Dec as COVID-19 cases kept low

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Japan's service sector sentiment index rose 0.1 point to 56.4 in December, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday, as domestic COVID-19 cases remained low through the month despite concerns around the new Omicron variant.

That marked the fourth straight month of increase.

The index, which was at 56.3 in November, is based on a survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff who are called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends.

Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Economy surged ahead of Omicron outbreak

The UK’s economy was showing signs of leaving the pandemic behind it in November, before the Omicron variant of Covid-19 ripped through the country.During the month, gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of all goods and services that were produced – rose by 0.9%.It was considerably ahead of the 0.4% that had been predicted by analysts, according to an average compiled by Pantheon Macroeconomics.The surge pushed GDP back above its pre-pandemic levels for the first time, the Office for National Statistics said.GDP grew 0.9% in November and is now 0.7% above its pre-pandemic peak.Services grew 0.7% (1.3% above), manufacturing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Brazil registers 112,286 cases of coronavirus, 251 COVID-19 deaths

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazil reported 112,286 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 251 COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Friday. The country has now registered 22,927,203 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 620,796, according to ministry data. (Writing by Carolina Pulice)
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cabinet Office#Omicron
The Independent

Tens of thousands of UK Covid-19 cases missed from daily figures

Tens of thousands of new cases of coronavirus in the UK are not being included in the official daily figures, analysis suggests.An average of 114,600 new cases were recorded each day in the week to December 23, according to the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.But the true figure might have been more than three times that number, according to new estimates published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).It means more than one and a half million new cases of coronavirus could have been missed from the official figures in the week before Christmas.High levels of underreporting will still be affecting the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

U.S. business inventories climb 1.3% in November

U.S. business inventories jumped 1.2% in November, the government said Friday. Sales rose 0.7% in the month. An increase in inventories adds to gross domestic product and is usually a sign of an expanding economy. The ratio of inventories to sales, meanwhile, rose to 1.25 from 1.24. That's how many months it would take to sell all the inventory on hand. Inventories soared early in the pandemic as sales slumped, but now companies can't keep enough inventory in stock. Sales are strong, but shortages of supplies and labor are holding back production.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China cleanup of non-compliant WMP securities 'basically complete', official says

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China has made progress in cleaning up non-compliant wealth-management products (WMPs), a senior regulatory official said on Saturday, as he declared a transition period in a years-long clampdown on the sector "basically complete". WMPs are investment vehicles marketed by issuers including banks and property developers...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Covid: UK reports 99,652 infections and 270 deaths

The rate of spread of Covid could be slowing, figures suggest, with a drop of nearly 10,000 new one-day infections.Another 99,652 people have been found to be infected with Covid-19 in the UK in 24 hours, according to government statistics.That was down compared with the 109,133 new infections recorded in the previous 24 hours but it brings the total number of infections to 15,066,395 – nearly one in four of the UK population.And another 270 people have died within 28 days of a positive test, according to government statistics – a fall compared with the 335 deaths reported on Thursday.Over...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China new home prices down less in Dec on promotions, easing curbs

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s new home prices fell more slowly in December than a month earlier, official data showed on Saturday, as marginal easing on financing curbs, and promotions by property developers helped to stabilise demand. Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities declined 0.2% in December from...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Mexico posts fresh daily record for new coronavirus cases

MEXICO CITY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Mexico on Friday posted a record 44,293 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total number of infections to 4,302,069, Health Ministry data showed. The previous record was set on Wednesday, when 44,187 new infections were recorded. Mexico also reported 195 more confirmed COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Navy Times

Japan asks US forces to stay on base as COVID-19 cases jump

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday asked that the U.S. military in Japan stay inside its bases to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Hayashi said he spoke on the phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and was promised utmost efforts to ensure people’s health. It was not immediately clear if a base curfew would be issued.
WORLD
ShareCast

UK service sector growth eases to 10-month low amid Omicron

Growth in the UK services sector eased to a 10-month low in December as the Omicron Covid variant took its toll, according to a survey released on Thursday. The IHS Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers’ index fell to 53.6 from 58.5 in November, hitting its lowest level since February. Still, it remained above the 50.0 mark that separates contraction from expansion.
ECONOMY
Reuters

COVID curbs dampen activity in German services sector in Dec -PMI

BERLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Restrictions to contain the coronavirus dampened activity in Germany's services sector in December and concerns over the Omicron variant clouded the outlook for January, a survey showed on Wednesday. IHS Markit's final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for services found that activity in the sector had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Japan's Service Sector Activity Growth Eases in December -PMI

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity expanded at a slower pace in December as growth in new and outstanding business softened and expectations for the 12 months ahead eased to a four-month low. The world's third-largest economy is expected to rebound in the final quarter of last year after...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Japan's Okinawa sees doubling of COVID-19 cases, considers emergency steps

TOKYO (Reuters) -The southern Japanese island chain of Okinawa emerged on Wednesday as the epicentre of a new coronavirus surge, with cases more than doubling from the previous day and officials were considering imposing emergency curbs. New infections in the prefecture jumped to 623 from 225 on Tuesday, the highest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

Japan's consumer confidence slightly worsens in Dec - govt

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's consumer confidence fell slightly in December, the government said on Wednesday, as domestic COVID-19 cases started rising towards the end of the month. A Cabinet Office survey showed the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 39.1 in December,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Irish services sector growth slows sharply again in Dec -PMI

DUBLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Growth in Ireland's service sector slowed sharply for the second successive month in December as firms reported that a rising wave of COVID-19 infections was dampening demand, a survey found on Wednesday. The AIB IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 55.4 from 59.3...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

276K+
Followers
267K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy