Chart Art: Short Setups on EUR/USD & GBP/NZD

The EUR/USD exchange rate moved towards the top of its December-January range at 1.1370 following another broader dollar turnaround after the Federal Reserve Chairman said there was no rush to reverse the quantitative easing program. Following the announcement of US inflation figures, and despite the positive results, better than expected, the price of the Euro-dollar completed the correction upwards. It reached the resistance level of 1.1452 at the time of writing the analysis, and the highest for the currency pair in two months. This week, Jerome Powell told US lawmakers that the US central bank would not rush to reverse its quantitative easing program, a process known as quantitative tightening.
Comments / 0