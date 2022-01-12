Bobcats top Bellaire for another gritty victory

Cambridge High School boys’ basketball coach Kyle Pertuset used a couple of four-letter words to describe the Bobcats’ 47-41 victory over Bellaire on Tuesday night: Grit and pace.

For the second game in a row, the Bobcats lowered their points against average with a gritty defensive performance. Entering the game, Cambridge was only giving up 49.1 points per game and held its Buckeye 8 opponent under the average. The Bobcats also held the high-scoring Big Reds’ offense to 18 fewer points than they scored in an early season victory over Cambridge.

“I was very pleased with our defensive pressure,” Bobcat coach Kyle Pertuset said. “That team there, they average 77 points per game, and we held them to 41. I think that is first time they’ve been held under 50 all year.

“Dictating the pace of the game was our focus tonight, and I can’t be happier with the kids’ effort on both sides of the ball,” Pertuset said. “Grit is a big theme of our team. I think we are starting to see how big of an impact that can make.”

The Bobcats controlled the pace of the game with their deliberate half-court offense and limited their turnovers to only 10 in the game with none in the first quarter and only one in the third.

“We definitely handled the pressure better tonight,” Pertuset said. “We went to their place in game one and turned it over 30 times and teams have called our bluff all year after that. We have done a great job of making a few tweaks and improving our press offense, but tonight it wasn’t about the Xs and Os, it was about the kids doing the heavy lifting.”

After playing to a 20-20 first half tie, the Bobcats took control of the game by outscoring the Bellaire 17-nine in the third quarter. Seniors Caleb Bond and Jonah Stanberry each scored six-points in the frame with junior Caden Moore draining his third three-pointer of the game as the third quarter buzzer sounded.

A pair of free-throws by a hustling Parker Long started the quarter before Stanberry scored on a rebound to give the Cats a four-point lead. A three-point goal by Bellaire’s Jake Dowling stopped the run briefly. Bond followed by scoring on three consecutive lay ups before dishing to Stanberry to stretch the lead to seven at 32-25.

“Caleb was our calming presence tonight,” Pertuset said. “At one point in the second half, one of the coaches asked me if I wanted to get CB a rest and I said ‘Nope!’ That is how important CB is to this team. There are games where he is not going to score a lot, but he handles the basketball and gets our offense going.”

After the six-point run, Bellaire called a timeout to try and pause the Bobcat run. The strategy worked for a few seconds until Stanberry took a long defensive rebound coast-to-coast to push the lead back to seven.

Bellaire responded with a basket before the Bobcats ran down the third quarter clock with Moore’s buzzer-beater trey from the left corner on an assist from Bond gave the Bobcats a 37-29 lead.

“I think Caden hit two threes right before half and then hit that huge one at the end of third,” Pertuset said. “We executed our delay game just about perfect, I would have rather had a layup, but we kicked it out and Caden had his feet set. When C-Moore gets his feet set, it’s a pretty good look.”

The Big Reds tried to make a fourth quarter run but could never get within three points as Cambridge made just enough free throws – 6 of 13 – to hold off Bellaire.

“Making those free throws was huge, we probably need to make a couple more of them, but it’s a process,” Pertuset said.

Cambridge seniors Caleb Campbell and Levin Polasky carried the Bobcats in a poor-shooting first quarter. Campbell drained a three-pointer while Polasky scored on a post move and a fast break layup. As a team, the rest of the Cats went 0-10 from the floor.

Maysin Socher led Bellaire in the first quarter with four points to lead his team to a 9-8 edge.

Bellaire built its biggest lead of the game, 18-12, mid-way through the second quarter thanks to a seven-point run that included a pair of technical free throws and a traditional three-point play by Socher.

Cambridge quickly responded with a pair of three-pointers by Moore, one from each side of the floor, to tie the game at 18. A bucket by Bellaire’s Dowling and a pair of free throws by Moore tied the game at the half.

The win is the Bobcats’ second in a row and the second in a five-game stretch that Pertuset targeted as an opportunity to turn the season around and put them in contention for the Buckeye 8 title.

“We really wanted to shift gears on our season and get back on the right track,” Pertuset explained. “We felt these five games – four of them at home – are very critical in turning the trajectory of our season and in give us a chance in the Buckeye 8. This was a huge conference win for us tonight. It puts us right there in the thick of things. This is our year one in the league, and we’d like to win the thing.”

In the game, Cambridge (5-7, 3-2 Buckeye 8) was led by Moore with 12 points with Bond scoring nine, Stanberry and Polasky with eight each. Bond also led the team with seven rebounds and three steals. As a team, the Bobcats outrebounded the Big Reds 33-28 and forced Bellaire into 17 turnovers.

Bellaire (8-5, 3-3 Buckeye 8) was led in scoring by Socher with 14 points and Dowling with 12. Socher, Dowling and Ray Ray Pettigrew each had five rebounds.

In junior varsity action, Bradyn Gregg calmly drained two free throws with 0.8 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. In the extra frame, Cambridge outscored Bellaire 14-6 to take a 57-49 victory. Coen Stoner and Regan Rogers were sizzling hot scoring 24 and 19 points in the game.

NEXT – Cambridge, now 5-7 overall and 3-2 in the Buckeye 8, plays at Martins Ferry on Friday. Bellaire plays Buckeye Local on Friday.