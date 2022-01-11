ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman arrested after toddlers found tied up and caged

By SBG San Antonio
newschannel20.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - A woman was arrested in connection to two toddlers being tied up inside a Southeast Side home on Sunday. Officials arrived to the 400 block of Bailey on on Sunday to a chilling site. “We had to breach the door to the bedroom to get in....

newschannel20.com

NewsBreak
Public Safety
