OnePlus finally did it. After several months of leaks and rumors, we have the official images of the new OnePlus 10 Pro. Unfortunately, this isn't a worldwide launch or even an official announcement that reveals everything there is to know about the device. But at least we go to see the device's final design just moments before the official announcement of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE during CES 2022.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO