ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers update: Week includes three games against Allen Americans

By Barry Lewis
Tulsa World
 3 days ago

Up next: Tulsa visits the Allen Americans at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday and hosts them at 7:05 p.m. Friday and 4:05 p.m. Sunday at BOK Center. Records: Tulsa is 15-13-0-1 (31 points), fourth in the ECHL’s Mountain Division;...

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
DFW Community News

AMERICANS FALL TO THE OILERS 4-1

Allen, Texas -The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL) dropped a 4-1 decision to the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night in Allen. The Oilers put the game away in the third period outscoring the Americans 2-0. Former Allen Americans defenseman Dougie Lagrone had a goal and an assist on the night to lead his current team over his former team.
NHL
dallassun.com

Senators shoot for revenge against layoff-laden Oilers

The Ottawa Senators showed little signs of rust when they played for just the second time in 26 days and for the first time in 12 days on Thursday night at Calgary, where they defeated the Flames 4-1. But now comes a much bigger challenge on Saturday night, when they...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Costello
Tulsa World

Photos: OSU basketball at No. 19 Texas Tech

Bryce Thompson had 14 points and was the only player in double figures for Oklahoma State (8-7, 1-3) and No. 19 Texas Tech backed up its consecutive wins over Top 10 teams with a 78-57 victory in a makeup game Thursday night. Texas Tech (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) never trailed...
Tulsa World

FC Tulsa adds familiar midfielder Petar Cuic

FC Tulsa signed former Sporting KC II midfielder Petar Cuic as a free agent on Thursday. Cuic, 22, who is from Croatia, appeared in all of Sporting KC II's 16 matches in 2020 and scored his first USL Championship goal. In 2021, he had 20 appearances with 25 starts and 2,080 minutes. He had a goal and produced a 81.2% pass completion rate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Mountain Division
Tulsa World

Photos: No. 23 OU women's basketball defeats No. 14 Baylor

Skylar Vann scored 22 points and No. 23 Oklahoma ended an 11-game losing streak against No. 14 Baylor with a come-from-behind 83-77 victory on Wednesday night. Baylor entered the fourth quarter with a 65-60 lead and the Sooners didn't take a lead until Vann hit a 3-pointer to make it 78-75 lead with 2:56 to play. That was part of a 9-0 run that led to a game-ending 12-2 surge.
BASKETBALL
Tulsa World

Bulls star LaVine injures left knee, leaves Warriors game

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls might have to get by without star Zach LaVine for a while after he left their blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday because of a left knee injury. The All-Star and Olympic gold medal winner was scheduled to have an...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Watch Brandon Ingram hit three late 3s, including deep game-winner, for Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram threw both arms above his head, extending three fingers on each hand and smiling triumphantly as his Pelicans teammates and fans celebrated wildly. New Orleans’ leading scorer could have extended all 10 fingers had he wanted to display his point total during a sublime...
NBA
NBA

Game Preview: at Clippers

The young Skyforce team is finding their way after growing pains in the Showcase Cup. Coming into the game with Agua Caliente, the Skyforce sit 2-1 after a two-game series sweep of the Salt Lake City Stars. Mike Smith has emerged as PG1 for Sioux Falls, as he posted a...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy