Minnesota United selected forward Tani Oluwaseyi from St. John’s University with the 17th pick of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. “He’s been a player we’ve targeted and known about for a while, he’s very gifted athletically and he’s got a ton of upside,” said MNUFC Head Coach Adrian Heath. “He’s got good movement in the box, he’s quick, he’s good in the air. He always looks to get in behind and move the defenders, he’s got all the type of stuff we look for in strikers, so we think he’s really going to fit well with the rest of our group up front.”

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO