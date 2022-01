Northern Guilford's girls basketball team continued its dominant season with another strong performance in a 72-26 win at home over Metro 4A Conference foe Grimsley on Friday. The Nighthawks (14-0, 6-0) — ranked No. 2 in the West in HighSchoolOT's latest Top 25 — had a quarter of players scoring in double figures. Junior wing Laurel Grace Zlotkowski led the way with a game-high 15 points. Senior forward Abby Mulry added 12 points, sophomore point guard Jasmine Harris had 11 points, and junior shooting guard Lizzie Gram chipped in 10 points to go with 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 7 steals.

EDUCATION ・ 3 HOURS AGO