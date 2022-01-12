Local unions call on Biden administration to cancel student loan debt

(WWLP) – A coalition of local unions is calling on the Biden Administration to cancel all student loan debt. The Western Massachusetts Labor Federation wants to see action taken to erase this burden for students.

In Massachusetts over 55% of residents have student loan debt, with an average of $33,000 of debt. The current administration has the power to cancel it under the Higher Education Act of 1965.

One college graduate, Jeremy Nieves, told 22News, “So I believe it will take away a lot of stress from us recent graduates. If it doesn’t happen hopefully another delay in payment or something like that.

The administration most recently delayed payments until May 1st of 2022, in an effort to help those impacted by the pandemic.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.