MACON, Ga. — COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Georgia with cases now more than double what the state saw during the last surge in August. On December 28th, Georgia had its highest single-day case increase with almost 28,000 people getting sick. That falls just outside the two-week preliminary data window, so that number should not change much as the state continues factoring in new test results.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO