Appreciating snow days

Earlier this week, we had our first snowfall of the winter in Washington, D.C.! While it happened later in the season compared to snow storms during my childhood in New Jersey, I was excited to see the area blanketed in white. As a child, I loved making snowmen, but I remember feeling frustration at never rolling a perfectly-round head or body or at only finding symmetrical sticks to make the arms. My snowmen never looked as perfect as the ones in storybooks. I think it would have eased my childhood angst to see real, imperfect snow people that kids have made through history—as well as some an impressive, aspirational snow sculpture carved by professional artists! We hope the children in your life—both those living in a wintery wonderland and those looking at green grass outside—can find some inspiration in these snowmen from the Library’s collections.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 DAYS AGO