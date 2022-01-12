Appreciating snow days

I never tell my kids when school is closed or there is a delay. The expectation of a possible snow day is something I still remember, and I want them to experience that, too. Waking up to no school sets a good tone for the day. We never had many snow...
Well kids, if you were praying to the snow gods, it worked. Friday morning saw statewide snow. Schools across the region either shut down or did delayed openings. In many cases, districts called for a delayed opening on Thursday but by the time parents were waking up Friday morning they had switched to full closure. That’s what happened with my four-year-old’s ABA autism therapy center.
Earlier this week, we had our first snowfall of the winter in Washington, D.C.! While it happened later in the season compared to snow storms during my childhood in New Jersey, I was excited to see the area blanketed in white. As a child, I loved making snowmen, but I remember feeling frustration at never rolling a perfectly-round head or body or at only finding symmetrical sticks to make the arms. My snowmen never looked as perfect as the ones in storybooks. I think it would have eased my childhood angst to see real, imperfect snow people that kids have made through history—as well as some an impressive, aspirational snow sculpture carved by professional artists! We hope the children in your life—both those living in a wintery wonderland and those looking at green grass outside—can find some inspiration in these snowmen from the Library’s collections.
After an unusually warm December, winter finally showed up in the Cumberlands on Jan. 3, when four inches of snow fell overnight. We asked readers to submit photos of their kids enjoying the snow, and here they are!
The Boy has been home for a couple of weeks for the break. He was planning to return to Virginia on Monday, but based on forecasts of significant snow, he’s delaying a day. I agree with the decision on the grounds that driving around D.C. is challenging on a good day; adding snow to the equation is not likely to help. His classes don’t start for another couple of weeks, so there’s nothing lost.
It’s chilly outside and we are all hoping for a snow day! Of course, in Wyoming, there is not quite enough snow for that yet, but it’s fun to dream. However, it is enough snow to make the roads a slippery, so drive safe out there today!. Check...
Snow days are one of the best things about cold Iowa winters. There is nothing better than waking up to get ready for school to realize that it has been canceled. But what should you do with all this new free time? With temperatures dropping, here are some ideas to make the most of your day off.
Monday’s post about snow days generated quite a bit of reader feedback. Some shared my sense that there was something magical about snow days as a kid, especially in the pre-internet era. Abruptly free time felt like a gift. On the snow days when Mom was also off from work and had the chance to bake, it was even better. Cookies taste better on snow days; that’s just science.
We’ve been waiting two weeks for snow and it finally arrived! (just in time for us to fly home…). However, we did enjoy one day of sledding down fresh, crisp snow in beautiful Germany. Snow Day In The Black Forest Of Germany. I’ve been in Germany’s Black Forest...
Whether you do it by car, on a snow machine, on skis, on foot, on horseback or even on a bicycle, snow touring offers lots of interesting things to experience. I like to select an area for a half-day or full-day tour, then go there and explore any scene that looks interesting. The other day my wife, dog and I were up hiking around the southern flank of Neversink Mountain once again, as in so many outings there in the past, admiring the stark rocky outcroppings and cliffs and the stunning views from the trail, (once a tourist railway train tracks bed), down to the famous Horseshoe Curve where the current railroad tracks in the valley bend and conform to the river’s shape.
The weather was abominable on Ken and Allison Ransom’s wedding day. “It was snowing so hard that all of our wedding pics are just nothing because we’re in the snow,” Ken Ransom said. “All you could see is just snow. … It was just so nice.”
Burrillville, RI (WLNE) – A 7-year-old Rhode Island boy and his mom make it a yearly tradition to build elaborate sculptures when it snows. Gabriel Primeau-White lives in Burrillville. His mom, Annie, said the tradition began when Gabriel was just two years old. She said her son hated the snow as a toddler, so she built a Thomas the Train snow sculpture to make the snow seem more fun.
Thanks to Abhilasha for sending this awesomeness from Woodley Park. Here’s the latest on the Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service:. “Another round of accumulating snow is expected across the region this evening into Friday morning. This is the current expected snowfall (left image) and the worst-case...
BRICK, NJ – The Brick Township School District has announced schools will be closed on Monday due to snow. “Due to inclement weather and the timing of the storm, as well as the Governor issuing a “State of Emergency” for Ocean County, Brick Township Public Schools will now be CLOSED today, Monday, January 3, 2022.With predicted hazardous weather conditions throughout the day, there will be no co-curricular activities as well.Currently, we are not afforded the option of having a “virtual” snow day this school year. Inclement weather days are not built into our District Calendar; thus, will be added to our calendar at the end of the year,” the board said.
A cold rain is falling in parts of the D.C. area Sunday afternoon, following the chance of light patchy freezing rain. Temperatures were just below the freezing mark in many spots in the morning, so any precipitation that fell was expected to freeze on contact, creating a light icy glaze.
